Three hits enough for Flickertails to top Larks

Three hits turned out to be enough for the Mandan Flickertails Wednesday night.

Morgan McCloud, Mandan's 6-foot-7 pitcher from Texas, didn't need much support.

McCloud allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts to earn his first Northwoods League victory, 5-1 over the Larks at Municipal Ballpark.

The rapidly played and well-pitched affair in the searing heat took just 2 hours and 37 minutes.

Larks pitcher Reed Butz, who pitches collegiately at Valley City State, did not allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning. Butz was charged the loss. All three runs he allowed were unearned. He allowed just one hit -- a single to Tyler Keith -- and fanned seven.

The Larks were dinged with five errors in the game. Despite the loss, the Larks (24-11) remain three games ahead of the Flickertails (21-14) in the NWL North Dakota pod standings. The two teams have already clinched first and second in the pod. They'll square off in a best-of-three playoff series Sept. 2-4.

Justin Janssen drove in three of Mandan's five runs. Janssen walked twice, singled and had a sacrifice fly.