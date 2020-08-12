Three hits enough for Flickertails to top Larks

Three hits turned out to be enough for the Mandan Flickertails Wednesday night.
Morgan McCloud, Mandan's 6-foot-7 pitcher from Texas, didn't need much support.
McCloud allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts to earn his first Northwoods League victory, 5-1 over the Larks at Municipal Ballpark.
The rapidly played and well-pitched affair in the searing heat took just 2 hours and 37 minutes.
Larks pitcher Reed Butz, who pitches collegiately at Valley City State, did not allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning. Butz was charged the loss. All three runs he allowed were unearned. He allowed just one hit -- a single to Tyler Keith -- and fanned seven.
The Larks were dinged with five errors in the game. Despite the loss, the Larks (24-11) remain three games ahead of the Flickertails (21-14) in the NWL North Dakota pod standings. The two teams have already clinched first and second in the pod. They'll square off in a best-of-three playoff series Sept. 2-4.
Justin Janssen drove in three of Mandan's five runs. Janssen walked twice, singled and had a sacrifice fly.
Jaxon Rosencranz produced the only extra-base hit of the game. With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Rosencranz tripled home Cal James, who had walked to lead off the frame. James plays at the University of Mary. Rosencranz attends Augustana. Both schools are members of the Northern Sun.
After McCloud was lifted, Flickertails' relief pitcher Dillon Larsen fired three hitless innings to earn the save. Larsen walked a pair and struck out two.
Play continues tonight at 7:05 as the Flickertails face the Bismarck Bull Moose.
