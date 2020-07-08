Strong pitching lifts Flickertails over Bull Moose

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

FLICKERTAILS TOP BULL MOOSE

A big inning early and some strong pitching carried the Mandan Flickertails to an 8-1 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose on Wednesdayin Northwoods League baseball.

Flickertails starter Nick Hill pitched five-plus shutout innings, while being staked to a big lead when the Mandan club gave him all the run support he would need with a seven-run outburst in the third inning.

Adam Dapkewicz delivered a two-run single and Noah Matousek cleared the bases on a double in the Flickertails’ seven-run third.

Hill (2-1) took a shutout into the sixth, allowing two hits and walking four in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and left with an 8-0 lead.

Ethan Kleinheider’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth broke up the shutout.

The Flickertails (12-5) are off on Thursday as the Larks (9-5) take on the Bull Moose (2-13) at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.

