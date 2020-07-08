Strong pitching lifts Flickertails over Bull Moose

AREA SPORTS
FLICKERTAILS TOP BULL MOOSE
A big inning early and some strong pitching carried the Mandan Flickertails to an 8-1 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose on Wednesdayin Northwoods League baseball.
Flickertails starter Nick Hill pitched five-plus shutout innings, while being staked to a big lead when the Mandan club gave him all the run support he would need with a seven-run outburst in the third inning.
Adam Dapkewicz delivered a two-run single and Noah Matousek cleared the bases on a double in the Flickertails’ seven-run third.
Hill (2-1) took a shutout into the sixth, allowing two hits and walking four in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and left with an 8-0 lead.
Ethan Kleinheider’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth broke up the shutout.
The Flickertails (12-5) are off on Thursday as the Larks (9-5) take on the Bull Moose (2-13) at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
