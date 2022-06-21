Slow start dooms Larks against Mud Puppies

The Bismarck Larks pulled into town at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning after Monday night's extra-inning loss in Mankato, Minn.

Flat early, the Larks dug a 5-0 hole they were unable to climb out of.

Noah Dehne went 3-for-5, including a ninth inning solo home run, as the Mud Puppies, who only play road games, topped the Larks 6-4 Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.

"It's tough. A lot of guys haven't done something like that before, but it can't be an excuse," said Larks manager Will Flynt of the all-nighter bus trip. "They have to learn how to play when they're not feeling great."

The Mud Puppies had not played since June 17, and feature a roster of kids almost exclusively from the Twin Cities area. Their manager, Brett Lindsey, is no stranger to the Northwoods League nor to Bismarck. He was an assistant coach for the Larks in 2018 and 2019.

"When we pulled up at the gate I saw some familiar faces and that was a lot of fun," Lindsey said. "The Larks do a great job and I really enjoyed my time here. It's fun to come back and to get a win tonight was a nice bonus."

The Mud Puppies were short-handed due to injuries and other factors. They're using two brand new catchers. Their players are spread out all over the Twin Cities, and many have jobs, so there's very little practice time between games.

"It's a unique situation, but the guys we have on this team are unbelievable human beings," Lindsey said. "It's a great group to be around. They love the game and they play the right way. I couldn't ask for anything more."

Blanked through three innings by Chad Fox, a right-hander out of Minnesota-Duluth, the Larks got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Spencer Sarringar and Jake Hjelle singled to start the inning, but were on the verge of being stranded until Kai Hori dug in. On an 0-2 pitch, Hori doubled to deep right field, scoring Sarringar and Hjelle to cut the lead to 5-2.

"We can't sugarcoat it. We didn't play very well tonight," Flynt said. "It's disappointing because the team we have here now, it's really good. It's just that consistency you need to play with every night. We played three really good games. We should've won (Monday) night, and tonight, we came out flat."

The Mud Puppies took a 5-0 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth.

Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. With two outs, Dehne singled to center to bring in two runs. An error on the play allowed a third run to score and clear the bases.

The Larks got a run closer in the fifth when Aaron Mann scored on a wild pitch. However, they left two runners on base in the inning.

Dehne slugged a solo home run in the top of the ninth to push the lead to 6-3.

"That home run hurt us," Flynt said

The Larks scored a run and had the tying runner on first, but were unable to complete the comeback.

The game was not without highlights for the Larks.

Relief pitcher Kevin Wiseman fired an immaculate top of the seventh inning -- three strikeouts on nine pitches. Wiseman played in the pod in 2020 and was with the Larks last season.

"He's not out there trying to throw 100. He's pitching. His 91-94 is fine. This guy is really, really good," Flynt said. "This is long term. With St. Cloud (17-3), we have to look at it long term. We're strong. I think we're ready to make a really nice run."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

