Six-run fourth inning propels Bull Moose over Larks

The Bismarck Bull Moose scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for an 8-6 win over the Bismarck Larks Wednesday night.

Liam Critchett, Noah Hemphill and Ethan Kleinheider each had two hits for the Bull Moose, who improved to 2-5 in Northwoods League play at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Kevin Wiseman, the second of five pitchers for the Bull Moose, earned the win. Wiseman worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings. 

Noah Fisher went 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Larks (4-2). Griffin Schneider also had two hits.

Larks pitcher Seth Brewer, a former Bismarck State College 2-way player, worked 4 1/3 innings in relief. Brewer allowed just one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

No games are scheduled for today. Play resumes on Friday at 7:05 p.m., with the Larks taking on the Mandan Flickertails.

Bismarck Bull Moose 8, Bismarck Larks 6

Larks;001;020;030;--;6;7;0

Bull Moose;000;600;11x;--;8;10;3

Yassir Kahook, Seth Brewer (4) and Brody Tanksley. Jacob Widener, Kevin Wiseman (5), Paxton Miller (7), Antoni Baducci (8), Jake Snyder (9) and Peter Serruto. W—Wiseman. L—Kahook. Save—Snyder.

Highlights: Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 1-4 R; Chase Adkisson 1-4 RBI; Tanner Froehlich 1-4; Tanksley 1-5; Griffin Schneider 2-3 2 R; Noah Fisher 2-3 2 2B 2 R, 2 RBI, BB. Yahook 3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO; Brewer 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 SO. Bull Moose – Jake Shier 1-4 RBI; Ben Teel 1-4 2B, R, RBI; David Melfi 1-4; Torin Montgomery 1-3 2 R, BB; Liam Critchett, 2-3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Noah Hemphill 2-4 2 R; Ethan Kleinheider 2-3 R; Widener 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Wiseman 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Miller, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Snyder 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB.

