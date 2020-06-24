Six-run fourth inning propels Bull Moose over Larks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Bull Moose scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for an 8-6 win over the Bismarck Larks Wednesday night.

Liam Critchett, Noah Hemphill and Ethan Kleinheider each had two hits for the Bull Moose, who improved to 2-5 in Northwoods League play at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Kevin Wiseman, the second of five pitchers for the Bull Moose, earned the win. Wiseman worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Noah Fisher went 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Larks (4-2). Griffin Schneider also had two hits.

Larks pitcher Seth Brewer, a former Bismarck State College 2-way player, worked 4 1/3 innings in relief. Brewer allowed just one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

No games are scheduled for today. Play resumes on Friday at 7:05 p.m., with the Larks taking on the Mandan Flickertails.

