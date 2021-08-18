Sarringar among stars for Larks in Northwoods League season

Playing catcher in Bismarck this summer was tougher than anywhere else in the Northwoods League for one reason — the heat. With several 100 degree games and almost every night in the 90s, it took a physical toll.

"It was challenging, but I thought with the other catchers we had, we were able to rotate and get a break when we needed it," Sarringar said. "It was pretty hot, but it's summer, so that comes with the territory."

Sarringar also has excelled academically at NSU, earning All-NSIC academic honors. He takes a similarly methodical approach to his play on the field.

"You're going to experience ups and downs whether it's college or during summer ball with as long as the season is," he said. "The big thing is being able to control those ups and downs and keep everything as level as possible."

After facing some live arms throughout the summer, he knows the key area of improvement he needs to make if he's to catch the eyes of pro scouts.

"Speeding up my bat is the biggest thing," he said. "Sometimes I get a little draggy with my swing. I just need to be able to catch up to some of those higher velo guys, the guys who throw 95-plus (mph).

"You never have it all figured out. You always have to keep getting better."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.