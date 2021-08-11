Rox score two in the ninth to beat Larks 10-8

After Carmack put up three zeroes, the Rox got back on the board in the top of the fifth. St. Cloud sent 11 batters to the plate, five scored. Otto Kemp, who has six home runs on the season for the Rox, ripped a two-run double to the right-field fence to put St. Cloud back in front 4-2. They added two more later in the inning.

The Larks had a quick answer.

On one swing of the bat, Jarrett Bickel made it 6-3 with a solo home run, his first of the summer, over the left-field fence on the first pitch of the inning from Koenig.

Ethan Kleinheider doubled two pitches later and went to third on a single by Cole Roberts.

Brant Schaffitzel dropped down a perfect bunt up the first line to score Kleinheider and make it 6-4. After an error loaded the bases, Rosencranz singled to center to cut the deficit to one (6-5) as Roberts scored.

The 0-1 pitch to Sarringar got through St. Cloud catcher Caleb Ricketts and went to the back stop, allowing Schaffitzel to score the tying run. Sarringar followed with a seeing-eye single to left to score Ben Teel for a 7-6 lead.

Kleinheider led off to start the bottom of the sixth and scored on a ground out by Teel. The Larks stranded runners on second and third, however.