Rost, two relievers combine to shut out Mankato

Bismarck State College All-American pitcher Carter Rost tossed seven shutout innings for the Larks in their 3-0 win over Mankato on Tuesday night.

Rost, headed to Wichita State to pitch for the Shockers in the fall, allowed just four hits and struck out six as the Larks won their second in a row at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Jake Hjelle clubbed a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Larks some breathing room. Northwoods League All-Star relief pitcher Edwin Colon worked around two hits in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn the save.

Aaron Mann had two hits and drove in Luke Glascoe with a single in the bottom of the second inning with the game's first run for the Larks.

Rost, Justin Goldstein and Colon made it stand up in combining for the shutout.

Derek Shoen, University of Mary All-NSIC first baseman, had two of Mankato's seven hits in the game.

The two teams play again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.