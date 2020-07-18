Pitchers Bourassa, Kandel piggyback Larks to another win

Kandel will be a sophomore at NCAA Division II Tiffin next season.

"He's a starter, no doubt, but we need to watch his innings a little bit. The good thing about it he's pitching in the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-innings in some tough situations and that makes you better too."

Bourassa allowed a single to the second batter of the game -- Larson Fontenot -- but that was it. The only other baserunners were on a pair of walks and a Larks error.

Bourassa's sophomore season at BSC was snuffed out by the pandemic before it began. He went back to West Fargo and was able to stay fairly sharp.

"I didn't get any live pitching until that first game here but I was able to throw quite a bit back home and that helped," he said. "Arm stamina is the last thing to come back but it seems to be building back up."

The Bull Moose (3-19) got solid pitching as well.

Garrett Reisz allowed only single runs in the first and sixth innings. The runs scored in almost identical fashion. Mr. Lark, Wyatt Ulrich, walked and stole second base in both the first and sixth. Ulrich the first run on a ground out by Chase Adkison and the second on a single by Adkison.