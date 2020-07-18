Pitchers Bourassa, Kandel piggyback Larks to another win

Ryan Bourassa and Noah Kandel are proving to be perfect piggyback partners.
On days when Bourassa starts, Kandel follows in relief. The game usually ends in a Bismarck Larks victory. That was the case in the first game of Saturday's Northwoods League doubleheader at Municipal Ballpark, a 2-0 Larks win which took just 2 hours and 13 minutes.
Bourassa fired six one-hit innings, with eight strikeouts. Kandel, a 6-foot-6 right-hander from Canton, Ohio, earned his second save with three no-hit innings as the first-place Larks improved to 15-5.
For the season, Bourassa has a 2.45 earned run average in 22 innings with 27 strikeouts. Kandel, who is on a bit of an innings limit this summer, has allowed three earned runs in 14 1/3 innings with 19 Ks.
"It's been working pretty well that way all season," Bourassa said. (Noah) is good."
Neither pitcher typically allows many hits. Bourassa has allowed just 12 all season, Kandel seven.
Will Flynt, Larks manager, called Kandel "probably the top draft prospect here," along with Mandan Flickertails catcher Cole Elvis. Flynt also sees a pro future for Bourassa, a West Fargo product and former Bismarck State College pitcher.
"The thing about (Bourassa) is he's learning how to pitch. He's such a competitor, sometimes he overthrows," Flynt said. "He's got 90, 91 (mph) in there, but you don't have to use it all the time if you locate, change speeds -- pitch."
Kandel will be a sophomore at NCAA Division II Tiffin next season.
"He's a starter, no doubt, but we need to watch his innings a little bit. The good thing about it he's pitching in the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-innings in some tough situations and that makes you better too."
Bourassa allowed a single to the second batter of the game -- Larson Fontenot -- but that was it. The only other baserunners were on a pair of walks and a Larks error.
Bourassa's sophomore season at BSC was snuffed out by the pandemic before it began. He went back to West Fargo and was able to stay fairly sharp.
"I didn't get any live pitching until that first game here but I was able to throw quite a bit back home and that helped," he said. "Arm stamina is the last thing to come back but it seems to be building back up."
The Bull Moose (3-19) got solid pitching as well.
Garrett Reisz allowed only single runs in the first and sixth innings. The runs scored in almost identical fashion. Mr. Lark, Wyatt Ulrich, walked and stole second base in both the first and sixth. Ulrich the first run on a ground out by Chase Adkison and the second on a single by Adkison.
Reisz allowed just two runs on four hits. Ryan Curran followed with two scoreless frames, including three strikeouts.
Flynt, who was responsible for recruiting both teams when the North Dakota NWL pod was hatched, sees plenty of similarities despite vastly different results.
"They've haven't gotten many breaks, but they play hard, they compete, it's just baseball. Quirky stuff happens sometimes," Flynt said. "They (Bull Moose) are going to battle for nine (innings). They have plenty of good players."
In game 2, the Larks finished off the sweep, 4-2.
Former BSC pitcher Seth Brewer worked into the sixth inning to get the win.
Myles Harris delivered the big offensive blow with a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Brant Schaffitzel went 2-for-3 with a run and walk
Ben Teel had two of the Bull Moose's five hits.
Play resumes on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. as the Flickertails (14-8) face the Larks.
