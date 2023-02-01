Pitch clock coming to the Northwoods League

Pitch clocks are coming to the Northwoods League.

When the Bismarck Larks open the season at home May 29 against Duluth, Municipal Ballpark will have a Daktronics clock in the outfield and behind home plate.

It's a trend taking hold at nearly every level of baseball. Pitch timers were used at the minor league level last year and it worked, shaving 25 minutes off the average time of game.

Major League Baseball will use pitch clocks in 2023 and NCAA Division I baseball in 2024 for one simple reason -- to speed up games.

"The Northwoods League first and foremost is a developmental league and to best prepare our players for the minor leagues and what we ultimately hope is the major leagues, this is the next step," Larks founder and majority owner John Bollinger said. "We all understand the tradition and history of baseball with no clock, but at the end of the day, I think it's a two-prong thing.

"One, this is where everything is headed. In the minor leagues last year, it reduced the length of games by a considerable amount. For us with the Larks, we had our fair share of three-and-a-half and four-hour games where people are leaving in the seventh inning. No one wants that. Secondly, people might say, well business-wise, will this hurt with people buying less beer and food? And I think the answer is no. If we're playing three-hour games or three-hour-and-15 minute games and people are staying until the end, I don't see any loss to adapt to at all. I think it's a win."

What the exact amount of time between pitches will be is still being determined.

The league also announced Wednesday that maple bats will be used exclusively. Previously due to supply chain issues, there was no regulation on what kind of wood bats were used. With an agreement with Rawlings now in place, everyone will use the same stick.

It'll be a little more expensive, but so be it.

"The maple bats break less. It's a better quality bat," Bollinger said. "The Northwoods League is all about giving the players the best experience possible, so this is right in line with that."

As for the upcoming season, the Larks' roster will feature more NCAA Division I players, which was the charge Bollinger gave manager Will Flynt.

"Will knows his job is to get the best guys, and we'll take care of the rest," Bollinger said. "There are a lot more D-I guys on the roster, so that's exciting."

As for the upcoming season, nearly 90 percent of Family Flock season ticket packages have been sold. Members will have first dibs to by All-Star Game and Home Run Derby tickets soon. A limited number of tickets to the All-Star Game will go on sale in the spring.

Bollinger and his staff are also busy preparing for Minot's debut campaign in the Northwoods League.

"It's been great. We're so excited to be up there. We've been welcomed with open arms by the Minot Park and Rec and the community," he said. "We're eager to show the community what we're about. We gave a great team in Minot led by general manager Monica Blake. We're really looking forward to getting the season started."