NWL pod producing several strong performances in Bismarck

Bismarck’s Northwoods League season is approaching the home stretch.
The Larks and Mandan Flickertails each have 20 games to go, while the Bull Moose have 21 dates at Municipal Ballpark remaining. The unconventional three-team pod has produced plenty of strong performances and has Larks manager Will Flynt excited about the future.
Flynt was responsible for recruiting both Bismarck teams. While the Larks (16-9) and Flickertails (18-8) have ping-ponged first place back and forth all summer, the Bull Moose (5-21) fell off the pace early. When next season rolls around, and if things return to something resembling normal, Flynt will have a good problem on his hands.
“Next year we’re going to have a lot of these guys and even more to choose from. It’s kind of going to be like free agency,” he said. “The toughest thing will be pairing it down. I love all these guys. We got a lot of talent here.”
For the most part, Flynt prefers letting players figure things out on their own.
“I’m not going to smother them and over-coach. We’re going to talk about things and go over stuff, but I want them to be able to react naturally and be able to learn,” he said. “They still make mistakes, we all do, but I’ve been really impressed with the growth of these guys just since they got here.”
Flynt, who pitched many years professionally before starting his coaching career, keeps things simple for the players.
“My big thing is show up on time, play hard, stay out of trouble. I can’t control performance, but if you’re out here busting your butt, I’m happy,” he said. “These kids we have here, they’re doing that.”
LARKS
Catcher Chase Adkison, second baseman Brant Schaffitzel, center fielder Wyatt Ulrich and shortstop/third baseman Connor Henriques have anchored the Larks’ lineup.
Adkison (Boise State) has hit .383 in 60 at bats with 16 RBIs.
Schaffitzel (Drury) leads the team in hits (29) and walks (23).
Ulrich, in his fourth summer with the Larks, is hitting .333 with a home, three doubles and a triple. The speedy Minnesotan also has 10 stolen bases.
The 6-foot-3 Henriques leads the Larks in at bats (88) and RBIs (18).
The pitching staff has been led by two former Bismarck State College Mystics.
Ryan Bourassa has a 2.45 earned run average in 22 innings. He’s struck out 27 batters and allowed just 12 hits. Bourassa is headed to South Dakota State in the fall.
Brewer, who pitches at Northern State, has thrown a pod-best 30 1/3 innings. After six shutout innings Saturday night his ERA stands at 2.97 with 38 strikeouts.
Andrew Brooks, a University of Mary pitcher, has thrown well out of the bullpen. Brooks has allowed only one earned run in 11 2/3 innings with 18 Ks.
BULL MOOSE
Lorenzo Debrecht and Ben Teel have hit well in the middle of the lineup.
Debrecht’s 100 at bats are the most of any player in the pod. He’s hitting .290 with 10 RBIs.
Teel is just a tick under .300 and has 20 RBIs.
Calen Schwabe, a Thompson, N.D., native and North Dakota State player, leads the Moose in batting average (.321). Ethan Kleinheider has a team-best 27 hits, one more than Torin Montgomery.
Paxton Miller, a 2019 Legacy High School graduate, has been steady on the mound for the Moose. The U-Mary right-hander has worked 18 1/3 innings, including a five-inning start on Saturday night. He’s struck out 19 and allowed seven earned runs on only eight hits.
Dawson Day has been the Bull Moose’s top reliever. The Boise State right-hander has 20 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. He’s surrendered just five hits.
FLICKERTAILS
Like the Larks, the Flickertails have hit nine home runs.
Cole Elvis, a catcher at the University of California (Berkeley), has hit three bombs.
The Flickertails, who were originally ticketed to play in Thunder Bay (Canada), are hitting just .225 -- lowest of the three teams -- but they still score 6.2 runs per game.
The Flickertails can run. They have 66 stolen bases -- 13 each by Damone Hale and Jackson Loftin. The Larks and Bull Moose have 59 stolen bases combined.
On the mound, the Flickertails have five pitchers with 19 innings or more.
Ben Schoneman has a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings. Nick Hill has logged 23 1/3 frames with a 2.70 ERA, while Tim Strechay has allowed only four earned runs in 22 innings.
Play resumes tonight with the Larks facing the Flickertails at 7:05.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
