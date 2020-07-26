NWL pod producing several strong performances in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck’s Northwoods League season is approaching the home stretch.

The Larks and Mandan Flickertails each have 20 games to go, while the Bull Moose have 21 dates at Municipal Ballpark remaining. The unconventional three-team pod has produced plenty of strong performances and has Larks manager Will Flynt excited about the future.

Flynt was responsible for recruiting both Bismarck teams. While the Larks (16-9) and Flickertails (18-8) have ping-ponged first place back and forth all summer, the Bull Moose (5-21) fell off the pace early. When next season rolls around, and if things return to something resembling normal, Flynt will have a good problem on his hands.

“Next year we’re going to have a lot of these guys and even more to choose from. It’s kind of going to be like free agency,” he said. “The toughest thing will be pairing it down. I love all these guys. We got a lot of talent here.”

For the most part, Flynt prefers letting players figure things out on their own.