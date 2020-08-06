North Dakota NWL pod rosters experience heavy turnover

When the Northwoods League season resumes on Sunday, all three teams will have drastically different looks.
On a five-day break to make room for the Class AA state baseball tournament, more than 50 players that were in Bismarck and Mandan to play in the North Dakota pod either returned home or to their colleges to begin preparations for next season.
The Larks had 12 players leave, while the Bull Moose will have 23 new players and the Flickertails 20. Each team started the season in June with 27 players.
Seven players from North Dakota are among the newcomers.
Each team had played 32 games through Sunday, Aug. 2. The Larks led the way at 22-10. The Flickertails were 20-12 and the Moose 6-26.
The first game back features the Larks and Flickertails Sunday at 12:35 p.m.
Larks (Player, position, college)
Players departed: Christian Seelhorst, RHP, Slippery Rock; Tanner Froehlich, C/1B, Seton Hill; Noah Kandel, RPH, Tiffin; Christian Padlilla, INF, Boise State (transferring); Connor Henriques, SS/DB, Santa Clara; Chase Adkison, C, Boise State (transferring); Brody Tanksley, C, Indiana-Southeast; Griffin Schneider, OF, Wagner College; Wes Harper, RHP, Boise State (transferring); Noah Fisher, INF, Northern Kentucky; Austin Hurd, LHP, Baker University.
New players: Nicholas Kemper, Barton CC; Reed Butz, Valley City State; Sawyer Rolland, Minnesota State Community and Technical College; Ramon Vega, Northern State; Braxton Hewitt, Jamestown; Brayden Koenig, Bismarck State College; Jacob Wesselman, Briar Cliff.
Bull Moose
Players departed: Nathan Critchett, RHP, Loyola Marymount University; Liam Critchett, 1B, Loyola Marymount; Peter Serruto, Rutgers; Garrett Reisz, Creighton; Kevin Wiseman, RHP, Wagner; Michael Ruggiero, Wagner; Larson Fontenot, OF, Northwestern State; David Melfi, C, Wagner; Torin Montgomery, 1B/3B, Boise State (transferring); Ike Buxton, RHP, Boise State (transferring); Jacob Widener, LHP, Palomora College; Dawson Day, LHP, Boise State (transferring); Tyler Wehrle, Tiffin; Jake Shier, INF, Tiffin; Michael Ross, RHP, Tiffin; Ethan Kleinheider, INF, Rockhurst; Noah Hemphill, OF, Missouri Baptist; Elijah Brum, C, Cal State Bakersfield; Jake Snyder, RHP, Creighton; Matthew Plisko, Richmond; Nate Boyle, Toledo, Boyle; Lorenzo Debrecht, OF, Missouri Baptist.
News players: Brad Hodges, RHP, Goldenwest College; Justin Goldstein, RHP, Orange Coast College; Andrew Schann, C, Valley City State; Jarret Bickel, INF, Palm Beach State; Quentin Evers, RHP, U-Mary; Adam Axtell, SS, Point Loma Nazarene; Brad Hodges, RHP, Goldenwest; Trenton Duchscherer, C, Bismarck State College.
Mandan Flickertails
Players departed: Tyler Strechay, RHP, West Virginia; Blake Petty, LHP, Alabama Birmingham; Nick Hill, RHP, Nicholls State; Clark Candiotti, RHP, St. Mary's College; John Farley, LHP, Eastern Kentucky; Ben Schonemman, RHP, Colorado Mines; Mason Philley, LHP, Arkansas-Monticello; Brian Craven, RHP, Davidson College; Jason DeCicco, RHP, Davidson; Trystan Vrieling, RHP, Gonzaga; John Wilson, LHP, Old Dominion; Adam Dapkewicz, C, Georgetown; Cole Elvis, C/1B, Calfornia; Cam Sibley, INF, Northwestern State; Jackson Loftin, INF, Sam Houston State; Sterling Hayes, INF, Creighton; Jared Wegner, OF, Creighton; Justin Zamora, RHP, West Texas A&M; David Wylie, RHP, Azusa Pacific; Josh Cox, OF, Oral Roberts.
New players: Jonathan Castaneda, C/INF, Keystone College; Hunter Cooper, Hope International; Houston Fogelstrom, OF, Northeast CC; Justin Janssen, Illinois Central; Caileb Johnson, Carl Sandburg College; Cole Kaufman, LHP, Des Moines Area CC; Jakob Kouneski, C, North Iowa Area CC; Jake Lachemann, RHP, UC-Riverside; Danny Llanas, RHP, Bryant and Stratton; Robert Mattei, INF, Hope International; Garrett Moltzan, RHP, Texas Wesleyan; Bailey Reed, 3B/1B, Illinois College; Kyler Stenberg, Bismarck State College; Blake Thiesse, Upper Iowa University; Lenny Walker, RHP, St. Cloud State.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
