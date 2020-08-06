North Dakota NWL pod rosters experience heavy turnover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Northwoods League season resumes on Sunday, all three teams will have drastically different looks.

On a five-day break to make room for the Class AA state baseball tournament, more than 50 players that were in Bismarck and Mandan to play in the North Dakota pod either returned home or to their colleges to begin preparations for next season.

The Larks had 12 players leave, while the Bull Moose will have 23 new players and the Flickertails 20. Each team started the season in June with 27 players.

Seven players from North Dakota are among the newcomers.

Each team had played 32 games through Sunday, Aug. 2. The Larks led the way at 22-10. The Flickertails were 20-12 and the Moose 6-26.

The first game back features the Larks and Flickertails Sunday at 12:35 p.m.

Larks (Player, position, college)