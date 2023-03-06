Bismarck Municipal Ballpark will have a big old scoreboard in time for the Northwoods League season.

The project will begin when weather conditions permit. When that will be is anybody's guess, but Larks owner John Bollinger "feels good about opening day" for the upcoming Northwoods League season. The Larks’ first home game is May 29.

The scoreboard will be available for all users of the ballpark, but when high school and college games can be played on the grass field seem further away with each new storm.

The project is made possible thanks to Bismarck Parks and Recreation District successfully scoring a $400,000 grant from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. The final cost is still to be determined, but it will end up benefiting two ballparks.

The old scoreboard at Muni will be moved to Haaland Field, significantly upgrading that facility.

Meanwhile, the new video board will dwarf the old one, measuring 24 feet high and 43.2 feet wide. Interestingly, the renovations will also include a replica of the previous scoreboard with a few modern amenities. In all, the new setup will be nearly four times larger than the old one.

"It's going to look awesome and the things that it will allow us to do are really going to improve the fan and player experience," Bollinger said. "If you go to any major sports facility, they all have video boards with all the bells and whistles. The amount of information, stats, videos, graphics, games and everything else that these video boards allow you to do, is pretty incredible.

"We are extremely grateful to Bismarck Parks and Recreation for their continual enhancement of Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. It's going to benefit everyone that uses the ballpark and goes to the ballpark."

In a statement, BPRD director Kevin Klipfel said. "Bismarck Parks and Recreation District appreciates the state's support for the grant program that helped fund this project to enhance Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The new video board will be a great addition to the facility that will be enjoyed by all ballpark users."

The project will also will include an upgrade to the lights in the parking lot.