McAdoo powers MoonDogs past Larks

Charles McAdoo was a D-I All-American at San Jose State in the spring.

The hard-hitting Californian has continued launching baseballs in the Northwoods League this summer.

McAdoo homered for the fourth game in a row and 10th this season as Mankato beat the Larks 11-2 Sunday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

"Being positive mentally at the plate is the biggest thing," McAdoo said of his power streak. "Just trying to get a good pitch to hit, and after that, whatever happens, happens."

McAdoo's 10 home runs are tied for the second most in the 23-team Northwoods League. Only Brendan Bobo with the Wisconsin Rapids has more with 17. Bobo has about 50 more at bats than McAdoo, who connected for a two-run blast to left in the top of the eighth inning. He added a two-run triple in the ninth.

"No, not trying or worrying about home runs at all, just trying to drive the ball, put the barrel on it," said McAdoo, who had 12 home runs as a sophomore for San Jose State, which plays in the Mountain West Conference. "We got a good ball club over here. It's been a lot of fun playing with these guys this summer, so I'm just trying to help out in any way I can."

Mankato (36-16, 17-11) has had a good season, but powerhouses St. Cloud and Willmar ran away with the Great Plains West first- and second-half titles, respectively.

The Larks, coming off another long road trip, were limited to one run on four hits over six innings by 6-8 lefty A.J. Martin.

"Offensively, we did not swing the bats well at all," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "That was disappointing. We're better than that."

The Larks have struggled to find consistency this summer. Bismarck has just four games left, including hosting St. Cloud Friday and Saturday to close out the season. After two off days, the Larks play at Willmar Wednesday and Thursday.

"Our guys are tired. You can see it. It's tough when you're not getting any breaks and you're not winning," Flynt said. "We have great kids. The best group I've had here in terms of what they do off the field. We just haven't played up to our talent, because we do have talent."

Garrett Yawn had six strikeouts over four innings on the mound for the Larks.

"His arm was hanging, he's tired, but he battled for us," Flynt said of the 6-4 right-hander Yawn.

Spencer Sarringar and Garrett Macias each had two hits for the Larks, who scored first, but the hard-hitting MoonDogs tallied eight runs in their last four at bats to pull away.

"Mankato's good. They got some dudes, but with St. Cloud and Willmar, they're not in the playoffs either," Flynt said. "Our division is really, really good."

McAdoo, whose is a cousin of NBA legend Bob McAdoo, has the same pro dreams, albeit in a different sport.

"I'm draft eligible after next year. I'm hoping to get drafted, but if not, whatever happens, happens, and I'll go from there," McAdoo said. "I know the game will take me far and I'm grateful for how far it's taken me already."