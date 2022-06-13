Loggers avoid sweep by Larks

After pounding La Crosse pitching for 21 runs Saturday and Sunday, the Larks were held in check on Monday.

Lefty Connor Harrison and two relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Loggers pulled away late for an 8-0 win at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

"We'd been swinging it great. This wasn't our best night. Little disappointing," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "It happens sometimes. I love the way we've been playing. We have a great group. Just terrific guys to be around. They're great with the fans and all the things we do, and we're good. We're going to win a lot of games."

Injuries have the Larks a little short-handed on the mound, a challenging prospect considering they have a week-long road trip ahead.

"That part's tough. We're trying to piece it together with our staff right now," Flynt said. "We have dudes and we have more coming, but it's a little difficult at the moment."

Seth Brewer was good for four innings Monday night, with just one shaky inning.

La Crosse broke a scoreless tie with a single run in the top of the fourth inning.

Three walks and a single by Landon Wallace led to a 1-0 lead and the Loggers were looking for more, but Brewer buckled down and limited damage.

The third-year ace pitcher for the Larks got a pop-up and two strikeouts to keep it at a one-run deficit.

Brewer struck out five in his four innings of work and allowed just two hits.

"Brew just competes. He's always going to give us a great chance," Flynt said.

Patience at the plate benefited the Loggers in the fifth inning. Three walks and a single by Carson Hornung resulted in two runs this time and a 3-0 edge. Hornung, Jack Haley, Coby Morales, Landon Wallace and Emilio Corona had two hits each for La Crosse (5-9).

Two more walks, a hit batter and a single in the top of the eighth made it 4-0 Loggers. Hornung got his second RBI of the game with a free pass with the bases loaded.

"We've walked and hit too many guys," Flynt said. "We're really good in the field. Those guys will go get it, we just need to give them a chance."

Offensively, Flynt continues to run almost a new lineup into the field every day. The position player options are plentiful and everyone's getting a chance. Nobody has played more than eight of the Larks' 12 games.

"We want to give everybody a chance. It's not like we're just handing it to them, they deserve it," Flynt said. "Is there a time where we make decisions? Maybe, but we're gonna keep putting them out there and see if they can produce."

Reggie Williams, hitting .320, had two of the Larks' five hits.

Garrett Macias, Bismarck's top hitter at .421, has a tender hamstring.

"I put Sarg in for (Macias) last night and he hits a grannie," Flynt said of Spencer Sarringar's grand slam Sunday. "I'm really happy. These kids compete. They want to be here and they're having fun. We've done a lot of really good things so far, but we haven't played our best yet. We're going to get better and I really believe that we're going to win a bunch of games."

The Larks (5-7) are in Eau Claire, Wis., next for two games against the Express (9-5). First pitch tonight is at 6:35.

