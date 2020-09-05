Local pipeline from U-Mary, BSC key to keeping Northwoods League rosters stocked

Miller, a former Legacy High three-sport athlete, was signed up to play from the start and had a strong season on the mound.

“Paxton was as good as anybody when you look at what he was able to do this summer,” Spencer said. “Anybody that knows Paxton knows what a quality kid he is. To have a kid from Bismarck go out and perform like did, it was great. He’s coming out of the summer with a lot of confidence and we’re really excited about what he’s going to be able to do for us.”

Brooks and James also performed well.

Brooks excelled in a relief pitching role, while James played shortstop and pitched. Both played for the Larks.

“Facing good hitters 1-9 is only going to make you better and Andrew was really, really good right from the start,” Spencer said. “We know what we have with Cal. He’s a really big part of our team. He got off to a great start for us last season as a freshman and we’re really excited about what he’s going to do in the future.”