LArks
- TRIBUNE STAFF
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nick Henrichs' Northwoods League career lasted just three games.
Will Flynt has proven one thing this summer -- he's good at remembering names.
Cal James' Northwoods League debut went a lot like his abbreviated freshman season at the University of Mary -- quite well.
Three hits turned out to be enough for the Mandan Flickertails Wednesday night.
The Mandan Flickertails moved back into first place in the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod on Wednesday night.
Seth Brewer threw seven shutout innings on Saturday night as the Bismarck Larks completed a doubleheader sweep of the Mandan Flickertails.