Larks' Winter Warm Up going high tech with Twins' President and CEO Dave St. Peter

Like everybody else, Bismarck Larks general manager John Bollinger is looking for an escape.
Bollinger and the Larks are turning to technology to give baseball fans exactly that.
The Larks will hold their annual Winter Warm Up on March 31. Instead of the traditional gathering among fans, the team will hold the event on Facebook Live.
“Every time I watch the news for more than 30 minutes, I start freaking out,” Bollinger said. “Now more than ever, we need to be entertained.
“We need to be safe, smart and socially responsible, but we also want to be there for our fans. Even in these difficult times, we want to spread the fun, that’s kind of our thing, and technology allows us to do that.”
Bollinger and the Larks are putting a local spin on this year’s warm up event. Dave St. Peter, president and CEO of the Minnesota Twins, will be the team’s guest. St. Peter is a Bismarck native, graduating from St. Mary’s High School and the University of North Dakota. Fans will have the opportunity to ask St. Peter questions on the Larks’ official Facebook page. The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
“We’re geeked to have Dave speak and join us for this event. He’s really plugged in obviously to the baseball world with his role with the Twins and obviously with him being from Bismarck, we’re just really excited he’s going to be joining us,” Bollinger said.
The event, which is sponsored by H.A. Thompson & Sons and Bismarck Motor Company, will also feature interactive trivia and prizes and the unveiling of the Larks' new Nissan Titan truck.
As of now, the Northwoods League still plans to start its season as originally scheduled. The Larks’ season opener is May 26 at home against Duluth.
“As of right now we’re operating as it’s a go,” Bollinger said. “For us, the smart thing is to keep planning and make sure everything is in place. Obviously, we’ll certainly adhere to the guidelines of the experts and public health officials, but after this is all over I think more than ever people are going to want to get outside, have a beer, watch some baseball and have fun. We’re going to be ready whenever that day ultimately comes.”
When the season does come, the Northwoods League may see an uptick in talent. With the college baseball season being canceled altogether, players are champing at the bit.
“Guys are itching to play. We’ve had access to a crazy amount of talent,” Bollinger said. “Instead of going to Cape Cod and maybe getting as many games, there are a lot of talented guys who are going to want to get in as many games as possible.
“It’s exciting, it really is. After we get through these tough times, we’re looking forward to a great summer with people in the ballpark having fun.”
