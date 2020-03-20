Larks' Winter Warm Up going high tech with Twins' President and CEO Dave St. Peter

The event, which is sponsored by H.A. Thompson & Sons and Bismarck Motor Company, will also feature interactive trivia and prizes and the unveiling of the Larks' new Nissan Titan truck.

As of now, the Northwoods League still plans to start its season as originally scheduled. The Larks’ season opener is May 26 at home against Duluth.

“As of right now we’re operating as it’s a go,” Bollinger said. “For us, the smart thing is to keep planning and make sure everything is in place. Obviously, we’ll certainly adhere to the guidelines of the experts and public health officials, but after this is all over I think more than ever people are going to want to get outside, have a beer, watch some baseball and have fun. We’re going to be ready whenever that day ultimately comes.”

When the season does come, the Northwoods League may see an uptick in talent. With the college baseball season being canceled altogether, players are champing at the bit.

“Guys are itching to play. We’ve had access to a crazy amount of talent,” Bollinger said. “Instead of going to Cape Cod and maybe getting as many games, there are a lot of talented guys who are going to want to get in as many games as possible.

“It’s exciting, it really is. After we get through these tough times, we’re looking forward to a great summer with people in the ballpark having fun.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

