Larks win through sun, rain and wind

"Pitching in that isn't easy. You feel for their guy there. He was having a tough time with the mound," Flynt said. "I've pitched in that stuff. It's tough, but that's baseball, right.

"Barnie won the game for us. He wanted to finish it and he did. It was impressive," Flynt said of the left-handed Barnett.

Both teams pitched well. Duluth had four hits and the Larks five.

It was the first game for both teams after the Northwoods League All-Star break.

"Nobody does anything during the break. We had our guys out here the last two days when it was 100. Just wanted to get some work," Flynt said. "Our guys want to play. Heat, wind, rain. Let's go."

The Larks improved to 6-5 in the second half with the win.

Zach Reeder tossed 2 2/3 stellar innings of relief for the Larks. He took over for Carter Rost in the fourth, who had to leave with a finger problem. Reeder did not allow a hit and struck out five.

"Reeder's amazing. He's quite a character I'll tell you, but the last three weeks he's been one of our better guys," Flynt said. "He didn't feel that good during the (college) season, but he's throwing the ball great."