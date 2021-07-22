Larks win through sun, rain and wind

First pitch was at 100 degrees. The final out was at 73 with wind and rain, but the Larks found away to grind out another last at-bat home win through some trademark North Dakota summer weather.
Brant Schaffitzel's two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Larks a 2-1 lead and relief pitcher Bret Barnett closed out a win with a two-inning outing in the slop in a 3-2 Northwoods League victory at soggy Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Thursday night.
"I never think we're going to lose. I always think we're going to come back, that's just how this team is," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "Sure, we're gonna lose games, but these guys don't quit. They're gutty."
The Larks’ go-ahead rally happened as the rain poured down shortly after 9 p.m., with most of the crowd of 1,906 still in the stands.
Duluth relief pitcher Xavier Fosbenner struggled with the conditions, walking three of the four batters he faced to load the bases.
Duluth manager Marcus Pointer summoned Ethan Hammerberg from the bullpen to face Brant Schaffitzel. On a 2-2 pitch, Schaffitzel flared a single into shallow right field to score Drew Beazley and Ethan Kleinheider to give the Larks a 2-1 lead.
Ben Teel was next and the Larks’ 3-hole hitter singled home Khalid Collymore to make it 3-1 Larks.
"Pitching in that isn't easy. You feel for their guy there. He was having a tough time with the mound," Flynt said. "I've pitched in that stuff. It's tough, but that's baseball, right.
"Barnie won the game for us. He wanted to finish it and he did. It was impressive," Flynt said of the left-handed Barnett.
Both teams pitched well. Duluth had four hits and the Larks five.
It was the first game for both teams after the Northwoods League All-Star break.
"Nobody does anything during the break. We had our guys out here the last two days when it was 100. Just wanted to get some work," Flynt said. "Our guys want to play. Heat, wind, rain. Let's go."
The Larks improved to 6-5 in the second half with the win.
Zach Reeder tossed 2 2/3 stellar innings of relief for the Larks. He took over for Carter Rost in the fourth, who had to leave with a finger problem. Reeder did not allow a hit and struck out five.
"Reeder's amazing. He's quite a character I'll tell you, but the last three weeks he's been one of our better guys," Flynt said. "He didn't feel that good during the (college) season, but he's throwing the ball great."
The Larks' roster continues to turn over as players head home or back to their colleges. Flynt is confident the Larks will continue to be in the mix in the Great Plains West even as the summer temps continue to sizzle.
"I'm sticking with my guys. We have some guys that will be leaving after this homestand, but we have three or four more coming in. We'll still have 28 guys," Flynt said. "That's just part of it. This heat though, wow, it's serious, but that's baseball. It's every day whether it's 100 or not. Just gotta be ready for the next one."
