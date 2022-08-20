Larks will have in-state rival, All-Star Game next summer, but Bollinger wants to win

When it comes to filling up the ballpark, nobody in the Northwoods League does it better than the Larks.

The Bismarck team sold nearly 98 percent of its tickets this past season, its sixth in the league.

Big things are planned for next summer -- an in-state rival located in Minot; Bismarck hosting the NWL All-Star Game and home run derby; and a big new video board in the outfield. All those things are great, but one thing was missing in 2022 -- winning. Team owner John Bollinger really wants that to change next season.

"Will and I had a long conversation and he understands what we're all about, but I said to him, I just don't understand why we can't recruit the best guys to Bismarck," Bollinger said of a postseason talk with manager Will Flynt. "The last two seasons, we've underperformed on the field. There's no hiding that. He knows I want to win and that we need to recruit the best players we possibly can."

Pitching was at the heart of the Larks' woes this summer, particularly throwing strikes. Bismarck led the 22-team league with 504 walks in 603 1/3 innings.

"You can't lead the league in walks, especially against the caliber of teams we're playing most nights," Bollinger said. "Will knows all this, of course. He pitched in AAA, played professionally overseas and was the coach of the year in our league. His baseball credentials speak for themselves and I care about him personally. Will loves it here and he wants to win as much anybody.

"But this is an important offseason. Will understands he needs to get out of his comfort zone in terms of the types of players we're recruiting. We want to have future Major League Baseball draft picks out there, guys from the bigger programs, and watch them develop here."

The Larks are coming off two sub-.500 seasons. While the emphasis is on winning, it won't be at all costs.

"I had fans say to me, 'Hey, we want to win.' I get it, so do I. But we're never going to sell out over wins and losses," Bollinger said. "First and foremost we're about family entertainment. Coming out to the ballpark to have fun and watch baseball. And yes, we absolutely want to win for our fans, who I truly believe are the best in the Northwoods League."

When next season rolls around, there will be twists. Most notably, the Larks will have an in-state rival as Minot begins its first season in the NWL.

The team will have all-North Dakota ownership, led by Bollinger and the Larks group. The team's general manager will be Monica Blake, who previously played a key role at Funatix Events, the Larks' offshoot company, which runs the Bismarck Marathon, Mandan Rodeo Days and other local events.

The Minot team will play at Corbett Field, which will get a face-lift in the coming years. The team will begin a naming contest next week and has posted an opening for on-field staff, including manager.

Next season, capacity at Corbett Field will be around 1,400, a couple hundred short of where the Larks started six years ago. Through ballpark upgrades, the Larks can now pack in nearly 2,000 fans. Bollinger is hopeful of pushing Corbett Field closer to 1,600 incrementally with future stadium improvements.

"Minot is going to be a great addition to the league," Bollinger said. "There's already kind of a friendly competitive nature between Bismarck and Minot. To be able to build an in-state rivalry with another Northwoods League team, I think is just going to be great."

In the middle of the season, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark will host one of two NWL All-Star Games. The Monday of All-Star week there will be a home run derby, with the game to follow on Tuesday. Tickets will be tough to get and will be based on seniority. Purchasing any of the team's ticket packs also will increase odds of scoring a seat(s) for the derby or All-Star Game.

"Anything left over we'll make available to the general public, but I really doubt that will happen," Bollinger said.

When the All-Star Game is played, there likely will be a big new video board perched over the outfield fence. Bismarck Municipal Ballpark was awarded a grant by the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department earlier this year. The estimated $800,000 project would "change the experience" for ballpark goers.

"I know I say this every year, but I think next year is going to be our best year yet," Bollinger said. "I'm just incredibly grateful to our fans and to the support we have in Bismarck that continue to make all these great things possible."