Larks' two-way player Henrichs makes most of brief stint in the Northwoods League

Nick Henrichs' Northwoods League career lasted just three games.
The two-way player from Omaha, Neb., made it count.
Henrichs tripled in his last at bat on Saturday and scored the game-winning run in walk-off fashion as the Larks took game 1 of a doubleheader over the Mandan Flickertails, 5-4. Next on the agenda for Henrichs was hopping back in his car and heading for Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. Classes start on Monday.
"I had a blast. It was so much fun," Henrichs said. "I"m really glad I got the opportunity to come play here."
In three games, Henrichs pitched seven innings, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. He went the first five innings on the mound in the game 1 victory Saturday and left with the Larks up 4-1 at Municipal Ballpark.
At the plate, he went 4-for-11 with a double, two triples, four runs, two RBIs and a pair of walks.
A bit of a late bloomer physically, Henrichs ended up at D-III BVU despite playing against several D-I players in high school. BVU offered him the opportunity to hit and pitch and the deal was sealed. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.
"I was excited to see how I'd do here. I didn't necessarily think it'd go this well, but I had confidence I'd be able to compete," Henrichs said. "Overall it was just a great experience. Before this, the most north I'd been was the Black Hills in South Dakota."
Henrichs' brief stay has become somewhat the norm in the waning weeks of the North Dakota Northwoods League pod. A premium has been put on versatile players like Henrichs.
"Nick can do everything," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "The kid's a really good baseball player and a terrific kid."
Henrichs scored the game-winning run on a single to center field by Nick Kemper with the bases loaded and one out.
The Larks, now 27-13 on the season, didn't look like they'd need their final at-bat in the seventh. But with one out and two on in the top if the inning, Tyler Keith connected for a game-tying three-run home run off Kyle Leapaldt, a Carrington High School grad and Bismarck State College player. Keith, from Bakersfield, Calif., has hit three home runs in just nine games for the Flickertails.
"He's the one guy that can hurt you," Flynt said. "Kyle (Leapaldt) did fine. Just made the one mistake and the kid took advantage of it."
The Larks, however, came right back in the bottom of the seventh. Jayce Bailey walked to lead off the seventh, but was picked off. Henrichs followed with his second triple in his brief stay in Bismarck. The Larks completed the sweep in the second game, 3-2 in eight innings.
Henrichs was supposed to be in Maryland this summer, working an internship for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs minor league baseball team. He hopes for a career in sports broadcasting. He's got plenty of tape already. He serves as a play-by-play announcer and color commentator for various sports at Buena Vista.
And now, he'll have stories to tell about his time, albeit brief, in the Northwoods League.
"The drive up here was really cool. I'm a hunter, so it was cool to see all the land and everything. I didn't know you had sunflower fields up here," he said. "It's just been a lot of fun. My host family is an absolutely great family. They treated me so well. I'm just really thankful I got this opportunity."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
