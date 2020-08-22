Larks' two-way player Henrichs makes most of brief stint in the Northwoods League

Henrichs' brief stay has become somewhat the norm in the waning weeks of the North Dakota Northwoods League pod. A premium has been put on versatile players like Henrichs.

"Nick can do everything," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "The kid's a really good baseball player and a terrific kid."

Henrichs scored the game-winning run on a single to center field by Nick Kemper with the bases loaded and one out.

The Larks, now 27-13 on the season, didn't look like they'd need their final at-bat in the seventh. But with one out and two on in the top if the inning, Tyler Keith connected for a game-tying three-run home run off Kyle Leapaldt, a Carrington High School grad and Bismarck State College player. Keith, from Bakersfield, Calif., has hit three home runs in just nine games for the Flickertails.

"He's the one guy that can hurt you," Flynt said. "Kyle (Leapaldt) did fine. Just made the one mistake and the kid took advantage of it."

The Larks, however, came right back in the bottom of the seventh. Jayce Bailey walked to lead off the seventh, but was picked off. Henrichs followed with his second triple in his brief stay in Bismarck. The Larks completed the sweep in the second game, 3-2 in eight innings.