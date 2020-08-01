Larks sweep doubleheader from Flickertails

Seth Brewer threw seven shutout innings on Saturday night as the Bismarck Larks completed a doubleheader sweep of the Mandan Flickertails.
Brewer (4-0) limited Mandan to two hits over seven frames and combined with Wes Harper on a four-hit shutout as the Larks won 1-0 at Municipal Ballpark. The Larks won the opening game of the twin bill 5-3.
With the two victories, the Larks (21-10) moved two games in front of the Flickertails (19-12) for first place in the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod.
Wyatt Ulrich drove in the lone run of the game with a one-out RBI single, knocking in Christian Padilla, who reached on a Flickertail error to open the bottom of the third inning.
That was the only run the Larks needed as Brewer and Harper stifled the Flickertails’ bats. Bismarck picked up the win despite finishing with only three hits against two Flickertail pitchers.
Brewer allowed seven baserunners over seven innings – allowing two hits, walking four and hitting one batter. He struck out five. In seven appearances in Bismarck this summer, the Northern State junior and former Bismarck State College Mystic has pitched to a 2.41 ERA in 37 1/3 innings. He’s allowed 28 hits, 10 earned runs and 18 walks and whiffed 43 batters.
Harper took over in the eighth and finished up, allowing two hits and walking none in two innings to notch his first save of the season. He struck out two Flickertails.
Josh Cox had two hits for the Flickertails. Cole Elvis reached base three times, twice on walks and once on a hit by pitch.
John Wilson (2-1) took a tough-luck loss for Mandan. He went five strong innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit, walking one and striking out four. Trystan Vrieling finished with three shutout innings, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out three Larks.
In the opener, Ulrich and Chase Adkison each had a pair of hits and the Larks erased an early 2-0 deficit to pick up a 5-3 victory.
Ulrich scored two runs and Noah Fisher doubled and drove in a run for Bismarck.
The Flickertails led 2-0 after a half inning and were up 3-0 after 4 1/2 frames before a four-run bottom of the fifth put the Flickertails in front for good.
Minot State's Jordan Chappell (2-0), the third of four Larks hurlers, picked up the win to improve to 2-0 on the season. He allowed two hits in two scoreless innings, striking out six. He has an ERA of 0.90 in eight appearances. In 10 innings, he’s allowed seven hits, one earned run and walked two while fanning 17.
Blake Gallagher, also from Minot State, pitched the final two innings, allowing one walk and no hits while striking out three to earn his fifth save.
Jackson Loftin, Elvis and Ben Rushing each had two hits for the Flickertails. Rushing also had two RBIs.
The Larks are off on Sunday, while the Flickertails take on the Bismarck Bull Moose (6-24) at 12:35 p.m.
