Larks sweep doubleheader from Flickertails

Josh Cox had two hits for the Flickertails. Cole Elvis reached base three times, twice on walks and once on a hit by pitch.

John Wilson (2-1) took a tough-luck loss for Mandan. He went five strong innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit, walking one and striking out four. Trystan Vrieling finished with three shutout innings, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out three Larks.

In the opener, Ulrich and Chase Adkison each had a pair of hits and the Larks erased an early 2-0 deficit to pick up a 5-3 victory.

Ulrich scored two runs and Noah Fisher doubled and drove in a run for Bismarck.

The Flickertails led 2-0 after a half inning and were up 3-0 after 4 1/2 frames before a four-run bottom of the fifth put the Flickertails in front for good.

Minot State's Jordan Chappell (2-0), the third of four Larks hurlers, picked up the win to improve to 2-0 on the season. He allowed two hits in two scoreless innings, striking out six. He has an ERA of 0.90 in eight appearances. In 10 innings, he’s allowed seven hits, one earned run and walked two while fanning 17.

Blake Gallagher, also from Minot State, pitched the final two innings, allowing one walk and no hits while striking out three to earn his fifth save.