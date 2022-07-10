Larks strand 17 baserunners in extra-inning loss to unbeaten Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Express scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Bismarck Larks 8-4 Sunday night at Municipal Ballpark.

The Larks held leads of 3-0 and 4-2 earlier in the game, but the first-place Express rallied to tie twice and took the lead for good in the 10th in the 4-hour and 15-minute marathon played in front of 1,910 fans.

Eau Claire loaded the bases with a single and hit by pitch in the 10th, pushing ghost runner Clay Conn to third.

Larks relief pitcher Kaiden Cardoso fielded a hot smash right back at him by Trevor Haskins, but the Minot State college product's throw home was wild, allowing two runs to score.

The Express tacked on two more runs in the 10th for insurance as they remained unbeaten in the second half of the Northwoods League season at 5-0.

The Larks dropped their fourth straight of the second half, falling to 1-4. They host the Express tonight again at 6:35.

Bismarck had several chances to increase its lead throughout the game Sunday night. The Larks left 17 runners on base.

The Larks had just five hits in the game, but drew 15 walks and had three batters hit by pitches. Garrett Macias went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Luke Glascoe had a hit, RBI and scored.

Austin Luther went the first five innings on the mound for Bismarck, allowing two runs on three hits.

Joe Yorke had two two-run singles for the Express. He also had a sac-fly RBI in the 10th.

Cadyn Schwabe, of Thompson, N.D., went 2-5 with three runs. Schwabe plays college baseball at North Dakota State.

Matt Helwig worked three scoreless innings of relief, with three Ks, to get the win for the Express.