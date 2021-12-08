Larks' schedule released, first six games at home in 2022

Larks games are an event. There is no disputing that.

John Bollinger, owner and chief experience officer for Bismarck's Northwoods League baseball team, is hoping to add another element to summer nights at the ballpark -- more winning.

The Larks' 2020 schedule was released on Wednesday, featuring 36 home games, starting June 1 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, and 32 on the road. The difference in home and road games is due to Thunder Bay not having a team again this season due to travel-related regulations along the U.S.-Canada border. The Minnesota Mud Puppies will fill in for Thunder Bay again, but play only road games.

Larks manager Will Flynt returns for his third season this summer. Roster construction continues with the full team to be announced in the spring. Recruiting top-notch talent is the target.

"We want draft-eligible guys. We want to win, no doubt about it," Bollinger said. "It's all about the fun and entertainment like it always has been, but we're dedicated to putting a quality product on the field every night.

"That's Will's charge and he knows it."

Last season, the Larks brought back a large number of players from the 2020 team, which did not get to experience a true Northwoods League season when games were contained to the Bismarck pod. This year, only a handful of players will return from last summer's team, which started strong, but ended with a 30-38 record.

"Will's put a lot of time and thought into building a team. He has a good plan in place," Bollinger said. "It's almost like you're recruiting two teams. You have nine or 10 players that are going to be there all summer, but with pitching, you almost need to go to a first-half, second-half type module. That seems to be the path that gives you the best chance to compete."

The Larks' first six games of the season are at home, their longest home stand of the year. Night games will continue to start at 6:35 p.m., expect for Fridays, which begin at 7:05. Sunday games have been pushed back to 5:35 starts.

"That was based on the feedback we got from our fans ... just with people getting back from the lake, it's more in line with dinner time," Bollinger said.

After two years affected by COVID-related issues, the Larks' theme for 2022 is Celebrate Good Times. The nightly "fun machine" will be humming, followed hopefully by post-victory handshakes.

"We have a lot of great things planned," Bollinger said. "It's always fun to have the schedule come out so you can start looking forward to baseball again."

