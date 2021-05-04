Larks' roster has familiar feel, Flynt wanted to give last year's players true NWL experience

Will Flynt got eyes on upwards of 200 players during last season's pandemic-altered Northwoods League season.
When it came to the 2021 roster, the Larks manager opted for familiarity.
Of the 32 names on the roster released by the team on Tuesday, 21 played in Bismarck last summer. That, too, was part of Flynt's thinking. All those players only got to play in one ballpark.
"The minor-league lifestyle, the travel, that is the hook of our league," Flynt said, entering his second season as manager. "Last year, those kids did not get that. We had fun. We played a lot of games. Man, it was tough and challenging with all the COVID stuff, but it was extremely rewarding for everybody, I thought, but those kids didn't get the true Northwoods League experience. This summer, they will."
The Larks, Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails played all their games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark as the Northwoods League went to a pod system amid the pandemic. Normalcy, for the most part, is expected this summer with the traditional 72 games in 75 days. The Larks' opener is May 31 at home against Willmar.
The roster will have plenty of local appeal.
Of the 32 players, eight have North Dakota ties and 10 currently are on Northern Sun (NSIC) rosters. Flynt will make a few more additions to the roster before the season starts. Among that group is current South Dakota State pitcher, and former BSC Mystic, Ryan Bourassa.
"I know 24 of the guys that are coming. I know what kind of people they are. How they interact with their teammates. How hard they work. That's a huge advantage," Flynt said. "These are quality kids. They really are. They're here to play baseball. They work hard. They're not worried about their numbers. They're here to compete. They want to be pros. What level? Independent, overseas, big leagues, who knows, time will tell, but they're coming here to work hard and they're coming with the understanding of they have to earn it. They're not going to be handed anything."
The roster includes 17 pitchers, 12 position players and three, including Derek Shoen from the University of Mary, that will do both.
Justin Goldstein, a hard-throwing right-hander from California, is viewed as the top pro prospect, Flynt said, but he's got competition in that area from Wagner pitcher Kevin Wiseman, who touched 95 mph last summer, Augustana outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz (three home runs, 24 RBIs last season), Kamron Willman, an infielder from Kansas State, Seth Brewer, a former BSC Mystic and current Northern State pitcher, catchers Brody Tanksley and Spencer Sarringar, among a handful of others.
"We have pros, guys that will be professionally. And one of the really fun things about this is, I can list off this guy and that guy, but you're going to have kids that pop up and surprise you," Flynt said. "That's the beauty of this league is that we're going to take our kids, who we love and are talented, and throw them out there against another bunch of talented kids and see how it shakes out. It's a beautiful thing."
Flynt pegs the team's bullpen as a strength of the team. Among those competing for spots will be a pair of Marauders in Andrew Brooks and Legacy High product Paxton Miller. Jordan Chappell, a lefty at Minot State who has been clocked at 93 mph recently, also returns along with teammate Blake Gallagher.
"We have a lot of good arms, I mean a lot," Flynt said. "We were good last summer, I think we're going to be even better this year."
Offensively, Flynt expects big things out of Brant Schaffitzel, again. The versatile infielder from Drury University hit .322 in 115 at bats last season. Calen Schwabe, a Thompson, N.D., native, and starter at NDSU, returns in center field after hitting .297 in 91 ABs last season.
Flynt, who was popular among his players for his vast knowledge from a playing career which spanned more than two decades, and among media and fans for his quick wit and folksy charm, is excited for a return to normalcy, including the long bus trips.
"People say, 'You're on the road a lot, in the bus, it must be tough. That's not it at all. We have a really nice bus. It has internet, plus, I can stop whenever I want. It's good to be the king," Flynt said. "I'm an idealist. I love to see kids out there chasing the dream, grinding it out, then hop on the bus for nine or 10 hours to another ballpark and do it again. Yeah, I might be nuts. I am left-handed."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com