Larks' roster has familiar feel, Flynt wanted to give last year's players true NWL experience

"I know 24 of the guys that are coming. I know what kind of people they are. How they interact with their teammates. How hard they work. That's a huge advantage," Flynt said. "These are quality kids. They really are. They're here to play baseball. They work hard. They're not worried about their numbers. They're here to compete. They want to be pros. What level? Independent, overseas, big leagues, who knows, time will tell, but they're coming here to work hard and they're coming with the understanding of they have to earn it. They're not going to be handed anything."

The roster includes 17 pitchers, 12 position players and three, including Derek Shoen from the University of Mary, that will do both.

Justin Goldstein, a hard-throwing right-hander from California, is viewed as the top pro prospect, Flynt said, but he's got competition in that area from Wagner pitcher Kevin Wiseman, who touched 95 mph last summer, Augustana outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz (three home runs, 24 RBIs last season), Kamron Willman, an infielder from Kansas State, Seth Brewer, a former BSC Mystic and current Northern State pitcher, catchers Brody Tanksley and Spencer Sarringar, among a handful of others.