Larks' Roberts comes through in the clutch as storm clouds roll in

Roberts has fit right in with the team, saying his background is just that.

"It's great because these guys don't care. They treat me as my own person, which I'm really grateful for. When we're on that field, nobody cares about the other stuff," Roberts said. "It's all about what you do on the field and that's the way it should be."

After surging to an 18-11 record just a few weeks back, the Larks ran into a rough patch. Injuries and a tough travel schedule contributed, but manager Will Flynt can always count on one thing.

"These kids compete. We might lose, but these kids play till the 27th out," he said. "Like tonight. Eau Claire threw some fantastic arms at us. It was terrific to watch, both teams, but we came through there in the ninth. Cole getting that big hit, that was awesome."

Both teams threw out quality arm after quality arm.

No one more so than Larks starter Justin Goldstein. The right-hander fired six stellar innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed just two hits and both runs Eau Claire got were unearned after an error, walk, error start to the top of the fifth.