Larks' Roberts comes through in the clutch as storm clouds roll in

With storm clouds rolling in, Cole Roberts came through in the clutch.
The son of World Series winning manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cole Roberts singled into center field to score Spencer Sarringar to cap off a two-run bottom of the ninth inning and a 3-2 Bismarck Larks win Thursday night.
Roberts delivered the walkoff winner just as ominous clouds covered the sky at Municipal Ballpark and large rain drops began to fall.
More importantly for the Larks, it snapped an eight-game losing streak.
For Roberts, who plays his college baseball at D-I Loyola Marymount, the game-winner will be a lifelong memory.
“First walkoff hit ever, so I’m pretty excited about that. It feels great,” Roberts said. “Anytime you can contribute to helping your team win, you can’t beat that.”
The speedy Roberts has dealt with a shoulder injury this summer, but went 2-for-4 with a double and made a sparkling diving catch in the third inning in what was a beautifully-pitched game by both teams.
Roberts had not been to North Dakota before joining the Larks, but he had been close.
"My grandma's actually from South Dakota, so I've been there a few times, but never to North Dakota, but I love it," he said. "Great group of guys here, so much fun to play with. Obviously, the fans are great here at our ballpark. Love playing for the Larks, so yeah, it's been a blast. Just hope we can start winning some more games."
Roberts has fit right in with the team, saying his background is just that.
"It's great because these guys don't care. They treat me as my own person, which I'm really grateful for. When we're on that field, nobody cares about the other stuff," Roberts said. "It's all about what you do on the field and that's the way it should be."
After surging to an 18-11 record just a few weeks back, the Larks ran into a rough patch. Injuries and a tough travel schedule contributed, but manager Will Flynt can always count on one thing.
"These kids compete. We might lose, but these kids play till the 27th out," he said. "Like tonight. Eau Claire threw some fantastic arms at us. It was terrific to watch, both teams, but we came through there in the ninth. Cole getting that big hit, that was awesome."
Both teams threw out quality arm after quality arm.
No one more so than Larks starter Justin Goldstein. The right-hander fired six stellar innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed just two hits and both runs Eau Claire got were unearned after an error, walk, error start to the top of the fifth.
"What you saw tonight, that's Justin Goldstein. This kid is so talented, he just hasn't pitched that much. Covid-stuff, shortened seasons, all of that has contributed, but I keep saying it, this kid's a pro," Flynt said.
The Larks' ninth-inning rally started with a hit, but Brady Lavoie was gunned down trying to stretch a single into a double.
Cole Beazley followed with a walk. Pinch-runner Khalid Collymore went to second and then third on wild pitches and then scored on a short fly ball to left by Cal James, who had homered in the seventh inning to make it 2-1. Collymore showed his speed by outrunning the throw from shallow left.
In between, Sarringar walked, and went to second on James' sac-fly. That brought up Roberts, who sent nearly 1,800 fans home happy.
"It's been tough for these kids because they care and because we have a good team. We're all about development here, but you still want to win," Flynt said. "Hopefully this will jump start us a little bit. We have a good team. We've seen it. We saw it every night for about two months, we just gotta recapture that a little bit and we will."
