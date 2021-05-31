Larks return to Northwoods League normal with 10-4 win over Willmar

"Hit are overrated, right?" Flynt said. "I thought our guys battled. Got a bunch of walks, found a way to get on base. We got good players. The hits will come, no doubt about it."

Willmar scored first. With two outs in the top of the second inning, Gavin Baker rolled a base hit between Larks’ third baseman Jordan Sagedahl and shortstop Ethan Kleinheider to score Jakob Newton.

The Larks had a quick answer. Sarringar led off the bottom of the second with an opposite-field double to right. Sarringar went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a medium deep fly ball to right field by Drew Beazley.

The Larks drew even again in the bottom of the fifth. Leadoff batter Khalid Collymore walked to open the inning and sprinted to third on an errant pickoff throw by Stingers’ pitcher John Klein.

The next batter, Brant Schaffitzel, grounded under the outstretched glove of Stingers’ first baseman TJ Curd, allowing Collymore to score and tie the game at 2-all.

Another error put the Larks in front. With two outs, Derek Shoen struck out swinging on a pitch in the dirt, but the throw to first by catcher Drew Dirksen sailed over Curd, allowing Schaffitzel to score for a 3-2 Bismarck lead.