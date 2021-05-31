Larks return to Northwoods League normal with 10-4 win over Willmar

Normal returned to the Northwoods League Monday night in Bismarck.
The Larks welcomed 1,917 fans into Municipal Ballpark and delivered a 10-4 season opening win over the Willmar Stingers.
"Oh, it was phenomenal. Just a great, great night for our players, the Larks, the fans ... this is why we do this," said Larks' manager Will Flynt. "Great start. It was a little ugly by both teams, but some of these guys have been playing, some haven't, but still ton a positives and just a really cool night."
After last season's pandemic-caused pod setup, which featured three teams, the Larks' first game against a traditional NWL opponent in nearly two years ended in a 3-hour and 13-minute victory thanks to a weird seventh-inning rally.
Tied 3-all after Carter Howell knotted the game in the top of the seventh with a solo home run, Bismarck scored four runs in the bottom of the inning with just one hit. Willmar relief pitcher Tyler Stone struck out the side, but also walked two and uncorked a major league wild pitch, which ended up on top of the netting above the home plate seats. As a result, Spencer Sarringar scored from third and Drew Beazley from second after being awarded an extra base for the ball going out of play.
It was a fitting rally in a quarky game at the plate for the Larks, who scored 10 runs but had just four hits. Willmar was shaky defensively, committing five errors.
"Hit are overrated, right?" Flynt said. "I thought our guys battled. Got a bunch of walks, found a way to get on base. We got good players. The hits will come, no doubt about it."
Willmar scored first. With two outs in the top of the second inning, Gavin Baker rolled a base hit between Larks’ third baseman Jordan Sagedahl and shortstop Ethan Kleinheider to score Jakob Newton.
The Larks had a quick answer. Sarringar led off the bottom of the second with an opposite-field double to right. Sarringar went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a medium deep fly ball to right field by Drew Beazley.
The Larks drew even again in the bottom of the fifth. Leadoff batter Khalid Collymore walked to open the inning and sprinted to third on an errant pickoff throw by Stingers’ pitcher John Klein.
The next batter, Brant Schaffitzel, grounded under the outstretched glove of Stingers’ first baseman TJ Curd, allowing Collymore to score and tie the game at 2-all.
Another error put the Larks in front. With two outs, Derek Shoen struck out swinging on a pitch in the dirt, but the throw to first by catcher Drew Dirksen sailed over Curd, allowing Schaffitzel to score for a 3-2 Bismarck lead.
Seth Brewer, a Bismarck State College alum, coming off an All-NSIC season for Northern State on the mound, started the opener for the Larks. Brewer went the first five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Jordan Chappell, a lefty from Minot State, got the win. Chappell allowed one run on two hits over three innings.
"Seth was a little amped up. These opening nights are tough, but you could see how good he is," Flynt said. "He battled. He's definitely an ace-type guy."
The Larks' bullpen, the manager believes, will be a strength of the team.
"We're going to be even better than I thought initially in the pen and I knew we were going to be good. We're loaded back there," Flynt said. "Chappy's such a versatile guy. He gave us three tonight. He's just good. We got a lot of quality arms. A lot."
The last play of the night produced the best play of the game.
With on and two out, Collymore, the Larks' leftfielder, made a brilliant diving catch to rob Tanner Twedt of extra bases and a pair of RBI.
"Phenomenal play," Flynt said. "You can turn on the TV and you're not going find anything better."
Game 2 of the series and season is tonight, starting at 6:35.
