Larks planning for season to begin June 15

The Bismarck Larks are making plans to start their season as early as June 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the Northwoods League season, which was scheduled to open leaguewide on May 26.

General Manager John Bollinger took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the team is hoping to open an abbreviated season on June 15.

Details of what the schedule will look like or the teams included were not disclosed.

“Our team has been working day and night with the Northwoods League, Bismarck Parks and Recreation, Burleigh Bismarck Public Health and other health officials, and you the fans, to provide a safe, fun Northwoods League baseball season this summer,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger said a Larks Smart Start plan will be implemented, leading to some changes in the ballpark. The plans were recommended by the CDC and North Dakota Smart Restart to emphasize social distancing, limited contact and hygiene to mitigate possible spread of the virus.

“We have an exciting plan in place to play baseball with fans as soon as June 15,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger said that unless plans change, a new schedule and details will be released to the public soon.