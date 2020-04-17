Larks manager: We're playing till we're not; Larks' season opener still on, other NWL teams delayed

Will Flynt’s first year as head baseball coach of the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League will be unconventional.
On Friday, the Northwoods League announced that a league-wide opening day of May 26 is no longer possible. Flynt’s message to his players was simple: “We’re playing until we’re not,” Flynt said from Kansas City, where the only game he’s playing now, like everyone else, is the waiting game.
As of now, the Larks' season opener on May 26 against Duluth remains on as scheduled.
The league’s large geographic footprint — from North Dakota to Iowa to Michigan — left it at the mercy of several different stay-at-home orders, meaning an on-time start for certain teams is no longer possible.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that all sports fans are sick of hearing about has ravaged every level of every sport. The Northwoods League’s decision is still fluid and no hard start date — or even hopeful start date — was announced.
“I called every kid last week and said ‘keep working,’” Flynt said. “I told them enjoy their spring at home as much as they can because they won’t get many of these.”
Flynt, meanwhile, is doing what coaches do. He’s working to complete a 35-man roster, of which 30 can be active. He said he is sticking to the players he originally added to his roster.
“I got the kids that are good kids. Midwest kids mostly and they want to play,” Flynt said. “And they aren’t going to get better coaching. That’s not being cocky, but between me, Audie Afenir and Mitch Gallagher, we’ve got it all covered. We’re going to be out there whenever they want.”
When the season does start, Flynt said, he will handle pitchers. Afenir, an Oral Roberts University graduate who spent three years in the Yankees organization, will handle catchers. Gallagher, a former Larks infielder, will coach infielders and outfielders.
“Mitch was anxious to be in Bismarck, no matter what the role,” Flynt said. “Audie was one of my best friends growing up. I knew him since he was born. He’s a pro hitter, was with Yankees and played independent ball.”
The Larks haven’t announced a ton of signings, but those they have signed include pitchers Jordan Chappell of Minot State, Zach Mann of Indiana University Southeast, Ryan Curran of University of Monticello, Mark Adamiak of the University of Arkansas and Ryan Bourassa and Blake Anderson of Bismarck State College. Outfielder Calen Schwabe of North Dakota State and catcher Brody Tanksley of IU Southeast.
Tanksley played in 43 games with the Larks last season, hitting .268 with 11 doubles, three homers and 36 runs batted in.
Flynt said his players need to keep in mind that with 30-man active rosters and a 35-player limit, playing time might be stretched thin.
“You’re not going to play, maybe, as much as you want, but you’re going to get the work in you need,” Flynt said. “You’ve got to earn your time. That’s the way it should be. You’re going to get the innings and the at-bats you deserve.”
The layoff is going to affect how the Larks, and every other team, prepare for the season.
“It’s a different situation where we can’t have kids come in two days early, they need to come in earlier because no one is going to play for three months. We’re gonna try to get in a week earlier,” Flynt said. “It’s also dependent on when we’re starting.
“Guys aren’t going to go out and play five games in a row, so I have to get them in shape,” Flynt added. “That’s going to be most of the first half. If I lose some games because of that, I don’t care because these guys aren’t going to get hurt. I’m going to do everything I can to see that they don’t get hurt.”
Flynt wants players who want to win, but learning is as important as winning.
“At this league, it is developmental,” Flynt said. “When you take it with that attitude, it’s even better. Whether it’s coaches, managers, umpires, front offices. It’s a great league. When you take it with that attitude, it’s even better.
“That’s my attitude when it’s amateur baseball. I want them to want to win, but there’s more involved. I want them to get better and learn.”
They all want to play baseball. Anytime. Anywhere.
