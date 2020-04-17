Larks manager: We're playing till we're not; Larks' season opener still on, other NWL teams delayed

“You’re not going to play, maybe, as much as you want, but you’re going to get the work in you need,” Flynt said. “You’ve got to earn your time. That’s the way it should be. You’re going to get the innings and the at-bats you deserve.”

The layoff is going to affect how the Larks, and every other team, prepare for the season.

“It’s a different situation where we can’t have kids come in two days early, they need to come in earlier because no one is going to play for three months. We’re gonna try to get in a week earlier,” Flynt said. “It’s also dependent on when we’re starting.

“Guys aren’t going to go out and play five games in a row, so I have to get them in shape,” Flynt added. “That’s going to be most of the first half. If I lose some games because of that, I don’t care because these guys aren’t going to get hurt. I’m going to do everything I can to see that they don’t get hurt.”

Flynt wants players who want to win, but learning is as important as winning.

“At this league, it is developmental,” Flynt said. “When you take it with that attitude, it’s even better. Whether it’s coaches, managers, umpires, front offices. It’s a great league. When you take it with that attitude, it’s even better.