Larks Hall of Famer Ulrich tearing it up for Sioux Falls in American Association

Wyatt Ulrich is one class away from finishing his master’s degree in non-profit studies.

If he keeps hitting the way he is in the independent American Association of Professional Baseball, he may not need it.

Recently inducted as the first member of the Bismarck Larks Hall of Fame, Ulrich is currently leading the AA in batting average — by a wide margin. Ulrich, who played four seasons for the Larks, is hitting .377 for the Sioux Falls Canaries, 16 points better than anybody else.

For the impossible-not-to-like Ulrich, it’s the latest chapter in a very unique baseball story. Lightly recruited out of International Falls High School (Minn.), Ulrich played three seasons at NCAA Division III St. John’s. Ulrich started at the bottom of the totem pole with the Larks as a temp player, but ended his career as the leader in runs, hits, RBIs, stolen bases and walks. He also shattered the Northwoods League record for runs with 177. The previous high was 137.

Ulrich played his final season of college baseball at D-I Richmond last spring and again excelled to the tune of a .344 batting average. At 25 years old, getting drafted was unlikely, but an opportunity came up with the Canaries and he has run with it.