Larks Hall of Famer Ulrich tearing it up for Sioux Falls in American Association

Wyatt Ulrich is one class away from finishing his master’s degree in non-profit studies.
If he keeps hitting the way he is in the independent American Association of Professional Baseball, he may not need it.
Recently inducted as the first member of the Bismarck Larks Hall of Fame, Ulrich is currently leading the AA in batting average — by a wide margin. Ulrich, who played four seasons for the Larks, is hitting .377 for the Sioux Falls Canaries, 16 points better than anybody else.
For the impossible-not-to-like Ulrich, it’s the latest chapter in a very unique baseball story. Lightly recruited out of International Falls High School (Minn.), Ulrich played three seasons at NCAA Division III St. John’s. Ulrich started at the bottom of the totem pole with the Larks as a temp player, but ended his career as the leader in runs, hits, RBIs, stolen bases and walks. He also shattered the Northwoods League record for runs with 177. The previous high was 137.
Ulrich played his final season of college baseball at D-I Richmond last spring and again excelled to the tune of a .344 batting average. At 25 years old, getting drafted was unlikely, but an opportunity came up with the Canaries and he has run with it.
“I really didn’t have expectations coming into it. I was just excited to get to keep playing,” Ulrich said. “I definitely did not expect this, that’s for sure.”
In 57 games, Ulrich has scored 55 runs, ranking ninth in the American Association. He has 14 extra-base hits and has stolen 13 bases, all while playing stellar defense in the outfield.
He’s getting a true taste of the minor league lifestyle. The Canaries are currently on a 13-game road trip.
“There are long days where it’s a grind, but I’m really enjoying it,” Ulrich said. “I like staying in hotels. You have those days where you’re tired and might just like to sleep or chill, but you’re getting to play baseball everyday. It’s tough to beat.”
Ulrich plans to play the long game. He still has hopes of catching on with a big league organization. He has desirable traits. He’s a terrific defender in the outfield. He’s fast. He hits left-handed and rakes wherever he goes.
“I’m waiting for a phone call, but you just never know. I want to keep playing as long as I can,” Ulrich said. “To be honest, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m not going to worry about it. I’m just trying to play well each day and be patient. If nothing happens, I’ve had a great summer and we’ll go from there.
One of the highlights came July 26 in Bismarck when he became the first person inducted into the Larks Hall of Fame. He received a Hall of Fame blazer, a framed jersey and a plaque.
“I wasn’t expecting all of that, but it’s typical of the Larks and what a great organization they are,” he said. “None of this would have happened without the Larks and Bismarck. Playing for the Larks was one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. I have such great memories of everything there.”
He said the level of competition he faced in the Northwoods League was great preparation for pro ball, although it has been a step up in the American Association.
“You’re playing against men, 30-year-old adults. It’s kinda cool because it seems like everyday you see someone hit it 500 feet, or throw someone out from the warning track,” he said.
When the Canaries wrap up their season in September, he’ll look for an offseason job in Minnesota to save up some money for next year. There’s also one more item on his list.
“I have to finish my class,” he said.
