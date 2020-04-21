Larks going full steam ahead toward season opener May 26

In a time where everything seems fluid, John Bollinger and the Bismarck Larks are trying to be flexible.
Same goes for the Northwoods League.
A league-wide opening to the season is no longer possible on May 26 due to Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order. Additionally, Duluth, Minn., announced on Monday that Wade Stadium, home of the NWL's Huskies, will be closed through at least July 1.
Still, the Larks plan to start their season on time May 26, but they are realistic.
"We're going to do everything in our power to be ready to play. We want nothing more than to play," Bollinger said. "Of course, safety is the No. 1 thing. Ultimately, it will come down to what the local guidance is from the government. The governors from all these states are trying to do the right thing from a safety standpoint. We support that effort 100%."
The Northwoods League is trying to be nimble.
A number of different scenarios have surfaced as alternatives, including pushing the start of the season later and allowing for games in August and September. Also, depending on public health guidelines in certain areas, some teams could potentially play, while others could not.
On Tuesday, the American Association (AMA), which includes the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and St. Paul Saints, announced its season will be postponed until early July.
Bollinger expects an update within two weeks on what the NWL's next steps will be.
"All options are on the table. Everyone is willing to be creative," Bollinger said.
The Larks, and all Northwoods League teams, are not immune from the financial challenges many business and Americans are facing. However, Bollinger is bullish on the team's future.
"Are the Bismarck Larks going anywhere? No. That's not even a question to me," Bollinger said. "But this is a very tough time right now in our country for a lot of small businesses, no question about it.
"Myself and our sales staff have been reaching out to our sponsors and fans over the last 2-3 weeks and their support has been overwhelming. We're just so appreciate of that."
If need be, the Larks are brewing up a number of Plan Bs.
"We might become Bismarck and Mandan's social distancing entertainment company," Bollinger said. "Now more than ever we all need things to look forward to and that's what we're planning to do this summer even if it ends up looking a little different than normal."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
