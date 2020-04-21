Larks going full steam ahead toward season opener May 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a time where everything seems fluid, John Bollinger and the Bismarck Larks are trying to be flexible.

Same goes for the Northwoods League.

A league-wide opening to the season is no longer possible on May 26 due to Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order. Additionally, Duluth, Minn., announced on Monday that Wade Stadium, home of the NWL's Huskies, will be closed through at least July 1.

Still, the Larks plan to start their season on time May 26, but they are realistic.

"We're going to do everything in our power to be ready to play. We want nothing more than to play," Bollinger said. "Of course, safety is the No. 1 thing. Ultimately, it will come down to what the local guidance is from the government. The governors from all these states are trying to do the right thing from a safety standpoint. We support that effort 100%."

The Northwoods League is trying to be nimble.

A number of different scenarios have surfaced as alternatives, including pushing the start of the season later and allowing for games in August and September. Also, depending on public health guidelines in certain areas, some teams could potentially play, while others could not.