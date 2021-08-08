Larks begin final week on the road after splitting series with Rochester

When the earliest of early birds crack open the newspaper Monday morning, the Larks will be en route to Mankato, Minn., for a late-season doubleheader.

They will be doing so after a 15-2 loss to Rochester Sunday afternoon in 101-degree heat at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Such is life in the Northwoods League, which begins its final week of the regular season today.

The Larks dropped to 10-16 in the second half of the season, but manager Will Flynt said no extra motivation will be needed to jump on the bus at 6 a.m.

"You either love it or you don't. If you want to play beyond this, this is how it is," Flynt said. "This is the easy part for these guys. You get to sleep till noon. You get free food. You're in a great city, that's what I tell them. When you go back to school, that's when you have to go to work.

"Our guys understand that. We have a good group. They never give up."

The Larks play three games in two days in Mankato, come back to Bismarck for their final homes games Wednesday and Thursday, and close the 2021 campaign in Duluth on Friday and Saturday.