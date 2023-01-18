Larks announce four returning players for 2023 team

Two of the Larks' top players from last season, along with a pair of reliable pitchers, will return for the 2023 Northwoods League campaign.

Infielder A.J. Barraza, catcher Garrett Macias and right-handed pitchers Alec Danen and Garrett Yawn will be back when the Larks open the season in late May.

Barraza, playing primarily shortstop, was third in the Northwoods League with 65 in walks in 2022. Barraza, who plays college baseball at Cal State-San Bernardino, played in a team-high 55 games for the Larks. He scored 33 runs and stole nine bases.

Macias shared catching duties with Spencer Sarringar last summer, but will get the chance to pin down the top job this time around.

Macias, who also plays at Cal State-San Bernardino, was second on the Larks in hitting at .295. He also popped three home runs. Macias returned to Bismarck last month in preparation for the upcoming season.

Yawn, a 6-4 right-hander, logged a team-best 44 innings for the Larks last summer. Yawn is preparing for his junior season at Division I Long Island (N.Y.).

Danen got into eight games for the Larks last season, including a pair of starts. Danen pitches at Viterbo University, an NAIA school in Wisconsin, and a member of the North Star Athletic Association.

The Larks open their seventh Northwoods League season May 29 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark against Duluth. Flock memberships, which start at $108 for four games, include box seats, three innings of food and drinks, a jersey and hat, and access to year-round events, are 88 percent sold out for the 2023 season.

The Larks will host one of two Northwoods League All-Star Games and a home run derby during the 2023 season.