Larks' 2023 roster coming together for manager Will Flynt

Bismarck Larks manager Will Flynt was getting a dose of North Dakota winter this weekend in Indiana.

It wasn't 20 inches of the white stuff and 20-degrees below like in Bismarck, but the Hoosier State was getting hard too.

"I feel bad for you guys up there. We're getting ready for a blizzard here, too," said Flynt, who works as an instructor at Triple Crown All-Stars Baseball and Softball Academy in Schererville, Ind., 35 miles southeast of Chicago. "With the winter, we just gotta get through it and hopefully start to the see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"No better place to be in the summer than Bismarck. I love it. I can't wait to get up there and get things rolling."

Flynt said he already has a big chunk of the 2023 team lined up. After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Larks' roster will feature more NCAA Division I players this season from the likes of Georgia, Illinois, USC and UC-Santa Barbara, to name a few.

"We got some dudes, some bigger-school guys. We've got a good team," said Flynt, who has always liked finding diamonds in the rough, too. "I'm an underdog-type guy. You can't take that out of me. I want to give kids at smaller schools, guys that have been overlooked, a chance. Obviously, they have to be able to play, but I know these guys can. We've seen it. They can help us win games, no doubt in my mind."

The roster will see an influx of players from the Golden State, a baseball hotbed.

"I broke down and got some California guys," joked Flynt, a native Californian. I like Midwest guys, I really do. We'll still have some of them, too."

The roster will include a handful of returners, including slick-fielding infielder A.J. Barraza and catcher Garrett Macias. Barraza ranked third in the Northwoods League in walks last season with 55. Macias, a catcher, was the Larks' second-leading hitter last season at .295. He also stroked three home runs and had 16 RBIs.

Former Bismarck State All-American pitcher Carter Rost, currently at Wichita State, will return. Which half of the season he will play is yet to be determined. Justin Goldstein, who was excellent in relief last season, is back. Garrett Yawn, second on the team in innings (45) last summer, also is expected to return.

One area the Larks have to improve on in 2023 is throwing strikes. No team walked more batters (504) last season.

Flynt, a former pro pitcher of 13 seasons on three continents -- Asia, North America, Europe -- has always preferred to let his pitchers figure it out on the mound even if their command wavered. This year, he'll have a quicker hook.

"I hate it. I want to give kids the opportunity to get out of jams, but I just can't do it. We can't be walking guys. We have good defense. We're going to catch the ball, we just have to throw strikes," Flynt said. "Nobody wants a bunch of 8-hour games."

At times last season, the strike zone did seem tight. Flynt was frustrated by that, but there are reasons.

"You got leagues now popping up all over the place, so there is competition for umpires just like there is for players," Flynt said. "What we have going for us is that Northwoods League is the best league out there. It's the best league I've ever been involved with. We're a pro league based on development. That's development of players, coaches, umpires, everything, and I think that's a big reason why the league has been successful for so long."

Flynt practices what he preaches on the development side. Last season, 14 Larks had 100 at bats or more and 16 pitchers threw at least 20 innings.

"I'm idealistic. I like to give kids a shot and (owner) John (Bollinger), he's the same way. We have the same philosophy and think that's a big reason why people love the Larks," Flynt said. "But I understand the other side too. John wants to win. Of course I want to win. I want kids to have a great summer, a great experience and let's go win a bunch of games."

This summer, one of the teams they'll be trying to beat is their new Highway 83 rival, the Minot Hot Tots. It's a friendly rivalry, of course. Bollinger is the majority owner of both clubs.

It extends to the dugout as well. Minot's manager, Mitch Gallagher, played for the Larks in their inaugural season in 2017. Gallagher then worked side-by-side with Flynt as the Bismarck Bull Moose manager in the COVID-caused 2020 NWL Pod summer.

"Mitch and I, we're working together to make two really good teams, that's my goal. We're helping each other out," Flynt said. "But when we get out on the field, I want to beat his (butt) and that's the way it should be."