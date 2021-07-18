Hot-hitting Teel leads Larks over Willmar

Teel was coming off a strong college season at NCAA Division II Montevallo where he posted an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of nearly 1.000.

"You hope maybe some of that will carry over, but you don't really know what to expect coming into it," Teel said. "Will's really good at getting us out there, giving everybody a chance to play, but then giving us a day (off) if we need it.

"I was just hoping to get a lot of at bats and improve throughout the season. We have a great group of guys. It's been a lot of fun."

Teel had a two-run bases loaded single in the Larks' five-run fourth inning which gave the home team a 6-1 lead, pushing his RBI total to 25 on the summer.

"I'm mostly looking for fastballs, then just reacting to everything else. Just trying to get the barrel on it," Teel said. "The pitching in this league is really good, so it's definitely a big test every day."

Later in the bottom of the fourth, Drew Beazley singled home two more runs to make it 8-1.

The Larks added three more in the fifth, the last two on a double by Brady Lavoie, plating Cole Roberts and Teel.