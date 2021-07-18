Hot-hitting Teel leads Larks over Willmar

Ben Teel's hot summer continued in the heat on Sunday.
The Birmingham, Ala., product went 4-for-5 to raise his season average to .304 in the Bismarck Larks' 11-6 win over the Willmar Stingers in front of 1,664 fans at Municipal Ballpark.
The Larks' first baseman nearly had a perfect 5-for-5 game, but Willmar's fifth pitcher of the day, Brady Hill, made a nice play on a hot smash right back at him to retire Teel in the bottom of the eighth.
"The only time they got him out, the guy almost died," Larks' manager Will Flynt deadpanned.
The Larks pounded out 13 hits and drew 11 walks, improving to 5-5 in the second half heading into the Northwoods League All-Star break.
Teel also scored three times and drove in three.
"I was just trying be like Khalid (Collymore). He had a four-hit game (Saturday), so I was trying to be like him," Teel joked. "I felt pretty good at the plate today and it worked out. Anytime you can help your team out and get a win, that's a good day."
It came on a blazing 99-degree day, which felt like 102 when you factored in the humidity. Coming from Alabama, Teel knows heat, but Bismarck's endless scorching summer stacks up.
"That was some pretty serious heat. I was struggling a little," he said. "It gets pretty hot in the south with the humidity, but yeah, it definitely feels like summer up here."
Teel was coming off a strong college season at NCAA Division II Montevallo where he posted an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of nearly 1.000.
"You hope maybe some of that will carry over, but you don't really know what to expect coming into it," Teel said. "Will's really good at getting us out there, giving everybody a chance to play, but then giving us a day (off) if we need it.
"I was just hoping to get a lot of at bats and improve throughout the season. We have a great group of guys. It's been a lot of fun."
Teel had a two-run bases loaded single in the Larks' five-run fourth inning which gave the home team a 6-1 lead, pushing his RBI total to 25 on the summer.
"I'm mostly looking for fastballs, then just reacting to everything else. Just trying to get the barrel on it," Teel said. "The pitching in this league is really good, so it's definitely a big test every day."
Later in the bottom of the fourth, Drew Beazley singled home two more runs to make it 8-1.
The Larks added three more in the fifth, the last two on a double by Brady Lavoie, plating Cole Roberts and Teel.
Calen Schwabe and Brody Tanksley each had two hits in the victory. Schwabe, from Thompson and North Dakota State, scored three times.
Connor O’Halloran, a lefty from the University of Michigan, pitched the first five innings to earn the win for the Larks, his second of the season. O’Halloran gave up eight hits, but worked out of trouble mostly, allowing just two runs, one of which was earned.
The Larks are back in action on Thursday night, hosting Duluth at 6:35.
Before then, pitchers Seth Brewer and Ryan Bourassa, outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz and shortstop Kamron Willman will represent the Larks in the Northwoods League All-Star game on Tuesday night in Mankato. Rosencranz will participate in the home run derby Monday night.
