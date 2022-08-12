 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hjelle's homer lift Larks over Rox

081322-spt-larks-stcloud

Bismarck Larks baserunner Luke Glascoe advances to third base on a ground ball by A.J. Barraza in the first inning of Friday night's game against the St. Cloud Rox.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Jake Hjelle connected for a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Bismarck Larks topped St. Cloud 4-2 Friday night.

Down 2-0 entering the seventh, Hjelle's blast put the Larks ahead 3-2. They added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

In the Larks' go-ahead rally, Kaiden Cardoso and Reggie Wiliams drew walks with one out. 

After the homer, the Larks loaded the bases but did not score.

In the bottom of the eighth, Williams singled home Cardoso to make it 4-2.

Alec Danen pitched three hitless innings of relief to get the win for the Larks, his first of the summer. Danen walked three and fanned four.

Andrew Paten allowed one hit in the ninth, but that was it, to earn his first save of the season.

Luke Glascoe reached base four times for the Larks with a pair of doubles, two walks and two stolen bases. 

Hjelle added a double to go with his homer.

The Larks host St. Cloud in their final game of the season tonight at 6:35. The Rox (49-18) own the second-best record in the league and have already clinched a playoff spot.

Rost named All-Star

Larks pitcher Carter Rost was named a Northwoods League Postseason All-Star on Friday.

The Bismarck State College right-hander went a perfect6-0 on the season. In 36 innings, Rost allowed just 29 hits and struck out 33.

Rost is headed to Wichita State to pitch for the Shockers in the fall.

Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2

St. Cloud;000;020;000;--;2;4;0

Bismarck;000;000;31x;--;4;6;1

Austin Luther, Alec Danen (6) and Bradlee Preap. Aiden Adams, Trent Schoeberl (7) and Magnum Hofstetter. W—Danen. L—Adams. Save—Paten. HR—Bismarck: Jake Hjelle.

Statistics: St. Cloud – Ike Mezzenga 2-5; O’Neill Burgos 1-4 2B, RBI; Charlie Condon 1-4 RBI; Adams 6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 SO. Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 2-2 2B, 2 SB; Kaiden Cardoso 0-2 R, SB; Bradlee Preap 0-4 R; Reggie Williams 1-3 R, RBI; Hjelle 2-4 2B, HR, 3 RBI, R; Khalid Collymore 1-3 2 SB; Luther 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 3 SO; Danen 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO; Paten 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.

Attendance: 1,999.

Time of game: 2:52.

Records: Bismarck 12-21; St. Cloud 24-10.

