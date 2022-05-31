Hjelle brings power to the lineup as Larks open Northwoods League season tonight

Jake Hjelle hopes his summer in Bismarck eventually leads to something bigger.

Originally from East Grand Forks, Minn., Hjelle has been one of the best players in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference the past two years. Hjelle hit 10 NCAA Division II homers in 2021 and 13 for the Golden Eagles this past spring. His big bat will be in the middle of the order for the Larks as Bismarck opens its sixth Northwoods League season tonight at home against Rochester.

"I think everyone has the same dream when you're growing up to someday play in MLB," Hjelle said. "When you start to get older where maybe it can be a possibility, you want to compete against the best competition you can. That's what I'm hoping for this summer with the Larks."

Pro scouts frequently attend games across the 22-team Northwoods League, which is why Hjelle made an aggressive effort to catch on with a team.

"My coach at Crookston (Steve Gust) reached out to a bunch of teams. The one thing I wanted was a full contract. Some teams offered a half-year. The Larks offered a full contract and the rest is history," Hjelle said.

Will Flynt, Larks manager, has high expectations for the 6-foot-3, right-handed hitting outfielder/first baseman.

"He hits bombs. He's a dude," Flynt said. "The thing with Hjelle is, he can also run, he can move. This kid is really talented."

Hjelle led the Golden Eagles in almost every statistical category this season, but the team-high 11 steals, without getting caught a single time, did surprise him.

"That was kind of a shock to me because in high school I wasn't very fast or anything like that," he said. "It wasn't like I worked on my speed in college, but we did work on explosiveness and those types of things. One day, I ran a 60 and was shocked with my time. After that, it was kind of like, if I can run that time, I should be stealing bases."

The power has always been there. In his two full seasons at UMC, he has a career OPS of over 1.000.

"For as long as I can remember I've had the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark. I've worked the most on hitting throughout my life," Hjelle said.

He admitted the toughest challenge awaits in the Northwoods League where velocity and overall stuff from pitchers takes a step up.

"If you can succeed in this league, that kind of is the measuring stick you're looking for in terms of how you stack up against other guys that hope to go on and get drafted or signed," Hjelle said. "This is an opportunity to show people what I can do."

Hjelle has seen Northwoods League pitching plenty of times, just not the from the batter's box. His older brother Reed Hjelle, a former NSIC player of the year at Minnesota-Crookston, played for Rochester and Duluth in the NWL. Reed is now a firefighter in Grand Forks.

Despite playing two full seasons at UMC, Jake Hjelle had never set foot in Bismarck Municipal Ballpark until the Larks' first practice on Sunday. He played both first base and outfield for the Golden Eagles, but expects to see most of his time in right and center field with the Larks.

"No preference really. I'm happy to go where ever the team needs me," Jake said.

Hjelle, who's living with Zac and Chelsea Slurer this summer, is excited for tonight's opener, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Northwoods League season started on Monday.

"I'm just hoping to get better every day, work on my game, win games and have fun with the boys," Hjelle said. "It seems like we have a great group of guys here, so just looking forward to getting started and seeing what we can accomplish as a group."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

