For Larks' manager Flynt, summer of roster juggling has been challenging, but fun

Will Flynt has proven one thing this summer -- he's good at remembering names.

For the Larks manager, doing so has been a must.

The Bismarck Larks and Bismarck Bull Moose have gone through nearly 100 players this summer in an attempt to pull off a Northwoods League season during a pandemic. The heavy roster turnover was not due to a rash of injuries or positive coronavirus tests, more so the current state of uncertainty across all levels of baseball.

"We knew it was going to be a different year. We just got kind of lucky early," Flynt said. "Now it's gotten a little hard, but we're all on the same page. John (Bollinger) is letting us go get guys so we're going to keep bringing them in here until we're done."

Following the last off day of the season on Sunday, the NWL N.D. pod plays nine straight days heading into the best two-out-of-three championship series Sept. 2-4. The Larks and Bull Moose play tonight at 7:05. The championship series is set, based on regular season records. The Larks (27-13) will play the Flickertails (23-19).

Who is going to be playing for each team is not set it stone, although for the most part Flynt is hoping for some roster stability down the home stretch.