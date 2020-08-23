For Larks' manager Flynt, summer of roster juggling has been challenging, but fun

Will Flynt has proven one thing this summer -- he's good at remembering names.
For the Larks manager, doing so has been a must.
The Bismarck Larks and Bismarck Bull Moose have gone through nearly 100 players this summer in an attempt to pull off a Northwoods League season during a pandemic. The heavy roster turnover was not due to a rash of injuries or positive coronavirus tests, more so the current state of uncertainty across all levels of baseball.
"We knew it was going to be a different year. We just got kind of lucky early," Flynt said. "Now it's gotten a little hard, but we're all on the same page. John (Bollinger) is letting us go get guys so we're going to keep bringing them in here until we're done."
Following the last off day of the season on Sunday, the NWL N.D. pod plays nine straight days heading into the best two-out-of-three championship series Sept. 2-4. The Larks and Bull Moose play tonight at 7:05. The championship series is set, based on regular season records. The Larks (27-13) will play the Flickertails (23-19).
Who is going to be playing for each team is not set it stone, although for the most part Flynt is hoping for some roster stability down the home stretch.
"I told the guys before the year, 'if you leave, you leave. I get it.' All bets are off," Flynt said. "Now next year, that's a different deal. If you leave then, I'll run you till you're tired."
Of course, planning long term during a pandemic seems like an exercise in futility.
"For some of the guys that left, I get it, they need to listen to their (college) coaches, but you might not be playing for two years. I mean, things change every day," Flynt said. "I hope we get this thing settled down and we get it figured out but how can you predict anything?
"We've got a good thing going here in Bismarck. We take really good care of the kids and we get to play games."
Filling out the rosters has been a team effort with the Larks' manager deflecting credit to college baseball coaches.
"If it wasn't for Mike Keeran and Tanner Spencer, man ... they're the MVPs," Flynt said of the head baseball coaches at Bismarck State College and the University of Mary. "They keep sending us good players and really good kids.
"We want good kids. We don't want problems. Whether they go 4-for-4 or 0-for-4, they're still quality kids."
Minot State (Scott Eul), University of Jamestown (Tom Hager) and Valley City State (Casey Olney) also have provided valuable players.
In fact, Reed Butz has emerged as the Larks' ace and will pitch the opener of the championship series on Sept. 2. Flynt is hoping Blake Gallagher and Jordan Chappell, two Minot State pitchers key to the Larks' early-season success, might be allowed to return for the championship series, as well.
A very familiar face also has pipelined players toward Bismarck. Sean Repay, Larks manager for the team's first three NWL seasons, has provided reinforcements from Dawson Community College of the Mon-Dak Conference, where Repay is now the head baseball coach.
Among the newest additions to the Larks' roster is Cole Hage, who helped lead Fargo Post 2 to the Senior Babe Ruth state Class A championship in Bismarck earlier this month. Hage, a Fargo Davies grad headed to Colombia of the Ivy League to play baseball, went 2-for-3 and pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win in his debut Saturday night.
In the strangest of summer seasons, Flynt believes there's no better place to play than Bismarck.
"We're going to have fun, play a bunch of games and on days off you can go to the river," he said. "How can you beat that?"
