Flickertails top Larks, move back into first place

Jake Hansen was working out in his garage and hitting at his high school field in Illinois when he an opportunity to play ball popped up.

When his coach at the University of Cincinnati (Scott Googins) called to ask if he wanted to play, Hansen had one question.

"Do they have fans? They do? Then I was in," said Hansen, who played shortstop and third base for the D-I Bearcats this spring. "I got in the car and drove 12 hours to get here. I'm glad I did. It's been fun."

There are always fans in the stands for Northwoods League games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Yes, even on a hot, humid, holiday afternoon in the era of social distancing.

Another nice crowd turned up Saturday as the Mandan Flickertails nipped the Bismarck Larks 3-2 in the first game of a 4th of July doubleheader.

"It's a fun place to play. The fans are really supportive," said Hansen, after going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. "It's always good to get live reps in the offseason. We haven't been able to do anything the last three months. For most of the guys it's probably the first time in their whole lives they haven't been able to do anything."

The Flickertails improved to 9-4 with the win. After an 0-2 start, the Mandan-based team has hit its stride.