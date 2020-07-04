Flickertails top Larks, move back into first place

Jake Hansen was working out in his garage and hitting at his high school field in Illinois when he an opportunity to play ball popped up.
When his coach at the University of Cincinnati (Scott Googins) called to ask if he wanted to play, Hansen had one question.
"Do they have fans? They do? Then I was in," said Hansen, who played shortstop and third base for the D-I Bearcats this spring. "I got in the car and drove 12 hours to get here. I'm glad I did. It's been fun."
There are always fans in the stands for Northwoods League games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Yes, even on a hot, humid, holiday afternoon in the era of social distancing.
Another nice crowd turned up Saturday as the Mandan Flickertails nipped the Bismarck Larks 3-2 in the first game of a 4th of July doubleheader.
"It's a fun place to play. The fans are really supportive," said Hansen, after going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. "It's always good to get live reps in the offseason. We haven't been able to do anything the last three months. For most of the guys it's probably the first time in their whole lives they haven't been able to do anything."
The Flickertails improved to 9-4 with the win. After an 0-2 start, the Mandan-based team has hit its stride.
"We've seen a lot of growth, a lot of improvement from our players. It's been really fun to watch these guys play everyday," said Flickertails manager Kyle MacKinnon. "All three squads that are here have a bunch of talent. Lot of D-I talent, top D-II guys and some JUCO players that are outstanding. It's been fun to come out and work with these guys."
The Flickertails largely are the Northwoods League team that was supposed to be based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. When that was no longer an option because of travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, a plan B was needed.
"I'm Canadian, so it would've been nice to be in Thunder Bay. But this is one of the few leagues going and we're excited to be here playing baseball," said MacKinnon, an assistant coach at McPherson College in Kansas. "I have nothing but good things to say about the people in Mandan and Bismarck. They've treated us really well. We're very happy to be here."
Hansen and Raheem Salmon each had two hits for the Flickertails, who have won nine of their last 11 games. After the Larks took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning — Tyler Traphagen had an RBI-single and Wyatt Ulrich added a sac-fly RBI — the Flickertails scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth. Salmon plated Hansen with a single in the bottom of the second to get Mandan on the board.
Starting pitchers Yassir Kahook (Larks) and Ben Schoneman (Flickertails) each tossed five strong innings.
John Farley fired three scoreless innings of relief to get his first win. David Wylie worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
With just three teams in the North Dakota NWL pod, hitters are getting a book on many of the pitchers they're facing. That's literally the case for Hansen.
"I have a notebook to keep track of the pitchers," said Hansen, who enjoys fishing in and around Bismarck and Mandan on his off days. "They threw a couple new arms out there today. You might think, yeah, it's only three teams. But there are still a lot of quality arms. We're definitely facing quality pitchers."
Brant Schaffitzel and Tanner Froehlich had two hits each for the Larks. Alec Battest, a Hazen native and current U-Mary and former BSC catcher, made his debut for the Larks, going 1-for-3 with a walk.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
