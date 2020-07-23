Flickertails top Larks in 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cole Elvis doubled home Damone Hale in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Mandan Flickertails into first place Thursday night.

Per Northwoods League rules, Hale started the bottom of the 10th on second base but he didn't stay there long. Elvis sent a double into left field to end the game. Mandan improved to 17-8 overall. The Larks are 15-8, having played two fewer games.

Pitching dominated the first nine innings.

Flickertails right-hander Trystan Vrieling fired six no-hit innings on a hot, humid night at Municipal Ballpark. The 6-foot-4 right-hander from Gonzaga University struck out six and walked a pair in his longest outing of the season.

Mandan led 2-0 until the Larks tied it with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Brody Tanksley singled home Brant Schaffitzel and Connor Henriques with two outs to tie it. Henriques had doubled earlier in the inning. Those were the only two hits of the game for the Larks.

The Flickertails were held to seven hits. Catcher Collin Hopkins went 2-for-4 with an RBI.