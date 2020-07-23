Flickertails top Larks in 10

Cole Elvis doubled home Damone Hale in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Mandan Flickertails into first place Thursday night.
Per Northwoods League rules, Hale started the bottom of the 10th on second base but he didn't stay there long. Elvis sent a double into left field to end the game. Mandan improved to 17-8 overall. The Larks are 15-8, having played two fewer games.
Pitching dominated the first nine innings.
Flickertails right-hander Trystan Vrieling fired six no-hit innings on a hot, humid night at Municipal Ballpark. The 6-foot-4 right-hander from Gonzaga University struck out six and walked a pair in his longest outing of the season.
Mandan led 2-0 until the Larks tied it with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Brody Tanksley singled home Brant Schaffitzel and Connor Henriques with two outs to tie it. Henriques had doubled earlier in the inning. Those were the only two hits of the game for the Larks.
The Flickertails were held to seven hits. Catcher Collin Hopkins went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
David Wylie, the fourth Mandan pitcher of the night, earned the victory. Wylie did not allow a baserunner and fanned two, including keeping the Larks off the scoreboard in the top of the 10th with a runner on second to start the inning with nobody out.
Larks starter Brian Baker turned in five solid frames on the mound. The right-hander from Northern State allowed one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts. University of Mary pitcher Andrew Brooks tossed two perfect innings with three Ks.
Friday night's game, which starts at 7:05 p.m., features the Flickertails and Bismarck Bull Moose.
