Flickertails sweep Bull Moose

The Mandan Flickertails swept the Bismarck Bull Moose 4-2 and 7-2 in a Northwoods League doubleheader on Saturday.
A pair of two-run innings propelled the Mandan team in the opener, while a five-run frame was the difference in the nightcap at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
The two wins leveled the Flickertails’ record at 3-3. The Bull Moose are still looking for their first triumph. No games are scheduled for today. On Monday at 7:05 p.m., the Bull Moose (0-4) and 4-0 Larks resume NWL play.
The Flickertails needed just six hits to score their four runs in the opening game.
Jeffrey Elkins went 2-for-3, including a bases-loaded walk. Jackson Loftin also had a bases-loaded walk. Loftin, who plays college baseball at Sam Houston State, reached base four times. He singled twice and walked twice.
Winning pitcher Mason Philley fanned five Bull Moose batters in three innings. Clark Candiotti started for the Flickertails and tossed four scoreless frames.
David Melfi went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run for the Bull Moose. Torin Montgomery and Elijah Brum also had a pair of hits.
Bull Moose pitchers combined to strike out 14 Flickertail batters in eight innings of work.
Down 1-0 in the second game, the Flickertails hung five runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Using four singles, one walk and a hit batter, the Flickertails sent 10 batters to the plate to turn a one-run deficit into a 5-1 advantage.
Given the lead, Flickertails’ starting pitcher Lucas Reid ran with it.
The right-hander from Lacey, Wash., threw just 66 pitches over six strong innings. Lacey surrendered two runs on three hits with a trio of strikeouts to earn the win.
Blake Petty relieved Reid in the seventh and allowed nothing. The Alabama-Birmingham lefty spun three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the save.
Adam Dapkewicz and Collin Hopkins had two hits each for the Flickertails. Cole Elvis went 1-2 and drove in three runs.
The Bull Moose got three scoreless innings from starting pitcher Gunnar Boehm, who also fanned five batters. Paxton Miller, a Legacy High grad and U-Mary pitcher, worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
