Flickertails hold off Larks, move back into first place

The Mandan Flickertails moved back into first place in the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod on Wednesday night.
The Flickertails jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 9-8 win over the Bismarck Larks at Municipal Ballpark.
Mandan (19-9) led 4-0 lead after four frames and held off a late comeback by the Larks (18-10).
Clark Candiotti pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs -- one earned -- on five hits. He walked one and struck out two to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Jackson Loftin hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. It was the second homer of the season for the Sam Houston State junior.
The Flickertails added another quick run as Damon Hale singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on a run-scoring groundout by Cole Elvis.
Loftin’s RBI double in the second scored Adam Dapkewicz with the Flickertails’ third run.
In the third, Mandan made it 4-0 on Jared Wegner’s two-out RBI double.
Ben Rushing added a solo homer -- his third of the season -- to make it 5-0 Flickertails in the fifth.
Noah Fisher led off the top of the sixth with a single and scored the Larks’ first run on a wild pitch.
Back-to-back RBI singles by Josh Cox and Rushing in the home half of the sixth made it 7-1 Flickertails. Dapkewicz walked with bases loaded to bring in the third run of the inning for the Flickertails.
Christian Padilla’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh made it 8-3.
Jaxon Rosencranz drove in a run with a groundout and Brody Tanksley added an RBI single, pulling the Larks within three runs at 8-5.
Wegner added an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to extend Mandan’s lead to four runs at 9-5.
The Larks took advantage of three Mandan errors to score three runs and put the tying run in scoring position in the top of the ninth before the Flickertails finished off the win.
The Larks (18-10) are off on Thursday, while the Bull Moose (5-23) take on the Flickertails (19-9) at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
