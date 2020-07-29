Flickertails hold off Larks, move back into first place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan Flickertails moved back into first place in the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod on Wednesday night.

The Flickertails jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 9-8 win over the Bismarck Larks at Municipal Ballpark.

Mandan (19-9) led 4-0 lead after four frames and held off a late comeback by the Larks (18-10).

Clark Candiotti pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs -- one earned -- on five hits. He walked one and struck out two to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Jackson Loftin hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. It was the second homer of the season for the Sam Houston State junior.

The Flickertails added another quick run as Damon Hale singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on a run-scoring groundout by Cole Elvis.

Loftin’s RBI double in the second scored Adam Dapkewicz with the Flickertails’ third run.

In the third, Mandan made it 4-0 on Jared Wegner’s two-out RBI double.

Ben Rushing added a solo homer -- his third of the season -- to make it 5-0 Flickertails in the fifth.