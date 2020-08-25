Flickertails beat Bull Moose in game with 30 combined walks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hunter Cooper collected three hits and drove in five runs as the Mandan Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose 18-13 in Northwoods League baseball on Tuesday night at Municipakl Ballpark.

Bailey Reed also had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two for the Flickertails, who improved to 24-20 with the win in a game that featured 31 runs, 27 hits, six errors, four hit batters and 30 walks.

The game lasted 3 hours and 52 minutes.

Flickertails leadoff hitter AJ Kostic went 1-for-2 with a double, walked five times, scored four runs and drove in one.

Blake Thiesse (1-2), the second of seven pitchers for Mandan in the game, picked up the win with three shutout innings in relief of starter Dillon Larsen, who failed to get an out in the first inning, allowing five runs, two earned, on two hits and four walks.

Mandan scored one run in the first, six in the third, three in the fourth, six more in the fifth and single runs in the seventh and eighth.

The Bull Moose (12-30) scored five runs in the bottom of the first, one each in the sixth and seventh, five in the eighth and one more in the ninth.