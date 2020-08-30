Cole Hage's summer of success in Bismarck continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cole Hage is from Fargo, but he's been knocking the cover off the baseball in Bismarck this summer.

Hage homered twice for Fargo Post 2 at Municipal Ballpark during the summer season, including a key two-run shot in the state Class AAA Senior Babe Ruth championship game on Aug. 8 against West Fargo. Post 2 won that game, and the state title, 5-4. He also went deep playing the Bismarck Governors here in June.

About a week after the Babe Ruth season ended, Hage found himself back in Bismarck, this time with the Larks. The uniform has changed, but the results have not. In seven Northwoods League games, Hage is hitting .409, following a 1-for-4 outing in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mandan Flickertails.

"I knew I'd see some good pitching and that's what makes it fun," Hage said. "In Legion there are some good pitchers but not where every game you're going to see guys throwing upper 8s, which is what I really need. It's been a challenge because I haven't seen that before. In order to get to the next level that's the kind of pitching I need to see."

Hage, an all-state baseball player and an all-region basketball selection at Fargo Davies, has played primarily first base for the Larks, but also has pitched. Will Flynt, Larks manager, has been very impressed.