Bull Moose notch first Northwoods League win

The Bismarck Bull Moose defeated the Bismarck Larks 6-5 in 10 innings to earn their first Northwoods League win of the season on Monday night.

After both teams scored twice in the 10th, the Bull Moose scored an unearned run in the top of the 11th when pinch runner Ethan Kleinheider scored from third base on a passed ball. The Bull Moose, who were outhit 9-5 in the game, did not have a hit in the top of the 11th.

Torin Montgomery went 2-for-5 for the Bull Moose. All five hits for the winners were singles.

Jacob Snyder was credited with the win despite allowing two earned runs in the bottom of the 10th. Legacy High School graduate and current U-Mary pitcher Paxton Miller earned the save for the Bull Moose. Miller struck out two in a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th inning.

The Larks, who lost for the first time in five games, got strong mound work from two pitchers with direct Bismarck ties.

Making his second appearance of the season, former Bismarck State College pitcher Ryan Bourassa worked 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts. Bourassa, a West Fargo native, is headed to South Dakota State next season to pitch for the Jackrabbits.