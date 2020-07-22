Bull Moose get walkoff win over Larks

Ben Teel singled home Calen Schwabe in the bottom of the ninth inning for the game-winning run as the Bismarck Bull Moose beat the Bismarck Larks 3-2 in Northwoods League play Wednesday night.
The Bull Moose won for just the fourth time in 24 games. The Larks dropped to 15-7.
Ethan Kleinheider and Larson Fontenot had two hits each for the Bull Moose.
Griffin Schneider went 3-for-for the Larks.
Thursday night at 7:05 has the Larks facing the Mandan Flickertails.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!