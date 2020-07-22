Bull Moose get walkoff win over Larks

Ben Teel singled home Calen Schwabe in the bottom of the ninth inning for the game-winning run as the Bismarck Bull Moose beat the Bismarck Larks 3-2 in Northwoods League play Wednesday night.

The Bull Moose won for just the fourth time in 24 games. The Larks dropped to 15-7.

Ethan Kleinheider and Larson Fontenot had two hits each for the Bull Moose.

Griffin Schneider went 3-for-for the Larks.

Thursday night at 7:05 has the Larks facing the Mandan Flickertails.

Bismarck Bull Moose 3, Bismarck Larks 2

Larks;100;001;000;--;2;8;2

Bull Moose;100;010;001;--;3;7;0

Yassir Kahook, Sam Hanson (6), Christian Seelhorst (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Chase Adkison. Gunnar Boehm, Ryan Curran (7), Jake Snyder (9) and Peter Serruto. W—Snyder. L—Gallagher.

Highlights: Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 0-3 R; Noah Fisher 1-4; Adkison 1-4 RBI; Christian Padilla 1-3 R; Brody Tanksley 1-5; Griffin Schneider 3-4 2B, RBI; Tyler Traphagen 1-4; Kahook 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO. Bull Moose – Calen Schwabe 1-3 2 R; Ethan Kleinheider 2-4; Larson Fontenot 2-4; Serruto 1-4; Boehm 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 SO.

Time of game: 3:07

Attendance: 705.

Records: Bull Moose 4-10; Larks 15-7.

