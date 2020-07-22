Bull Moose get walkoff win over Larks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ben Teel singled home Calen Schwabe in the bottom of the ninth inning for the game-winning run as the Bismarck Bull Moose beat the Bismarck Larks 3-2 in Northwoods League play Wednesday night.

The Bull Moose won for just the fourth time in 24 games. The Larks dropped to 15-7.

Ethan Kleinheider and Larson Fontenot had two hits each for the Bull Moose.

Griffin Schneider went 3-for-for the Larks.

Thursday night at 7:05 has the Larks facing the Mandan Flickertails.

