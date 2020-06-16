Brewer tosses four shutout innings as Larks blank Flickertails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Bismarck State College pitcher Seth Brewer fired four scoreless innings to lead the Bismarck Larks to a 9-0 win over the Mandan Flickertails on Tuesday night.

The Larks improved to 2-0, beating the Mandan team for the second night in a row on a hot and windy evening at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The right-handed pitcher, who transferred to NCAA Division II Northern State after two seasons with the Mystics, was dominant over his four innings. Brewer allowed just two hits, walked a pair, and struck out seven in the 2 hour, 54-minute affair.

After Brewer’s night ended, Yassik Kahook entered and spun three scoreless innings. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound right-hander from Cuyahoga, Ohio worked around four hits. Kahook plays his college baseball at D-I Toledo.

The excellent relief work continued in the form of Isaac Reeder. The right-hander from Shawnee, Kan., worked two scoreless innings to finish off the win.

Brant Schaffitzel had four runs batted in for the Larks, including a two-run single in the four-run bottom of the second inning. The Larks had two four-run frames, also scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to ice the win. Schaffitzel finished 1-for-3 with three walks.