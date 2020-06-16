Brewer tosses four shutout innings as Larks blank Flickertails

Former Bismarck State College pitcher Seth Brewer fired four scoreless innings to lead the Bismarck Larks to a 9-0 win over the Mandan Flickertails on Tuesday night.
The Larks improved to 2-0, beating the Mandan team for the second night in a row on a hot and windy evening at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
The right-handed pitcher, who transferred to NCAA Division II Northern State after two seasons with the Mystics, was dominant over his four innings. Brewer allowed just two hits, walked a pair, and struck out seven in the 2 hour, 54-minute affair.
After Brewer’s night ended, Yassik Kahook entered and spun three scoreless innings. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound right-hander from Cuyahoga, Ohio worked around four hits. Kahook plays his college baseball at D-I Toledo.
The excellent relief work continued in the form of Isaac Reeder. The right-hander from Shawnee, Kan., worked two scoreless innings to finish off the win.
Brant Schaffitzel had four runs batted in for the Larks, including a two-run single in the four-run bottom of the second inning. The Larks had two four-run frames, also scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to ice the win. Schaffitzel finished 1-for-3 with three walks.
Noah Fisher went 2-for-4 in the win with a run and RBI. Myles Harris, who plays collegiately at Boise State, had two RBIs after entering the game in the fifth inning.
The Flickertails were paced by Jared Wegner’s 2-for-4 game at the plate. Wegner plays at D-I Creighton.
Tonight at 7:05 p.m., the Bismarck Bull Moose make their Northwoods League debut, while the Larks play for the third day in a row. The Flickertails get the day off.
