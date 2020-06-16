Brewer tosses four shutout innings as Larks blank Flickertails

Former Bismarck State College pitcher Seth Brewer fired four scoreless innings to lead the Bismarck Larks to a 9-0 win over the Mandan Flickertails on Tuesday night.

The Larks improved to 2-0, beating the Mandan team for the second night in a row on a hot and windy evening at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The right-handed pitcher, who transferred to NCAA Division II Northern State after two seasons with the Mystics, was dominant over his four innings. Brewer allowed just two hits, walked a pair, and struck out seven in the 2 hour, 54-minute affair.

After Brewer’s night ended, Yassik Kahook entered and spun three scoreless innings. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound right-hander from Cuyahoga, Ohio worked around four hits. Kahook plays his college baseball at D-I Toledo.

The excellent relief work continued in the form of Isaac Reeder. The right-hander from Shawnee, Kan., worked two scoreless innings to finish off the win.

Brant Schaffitzel had four runs batted in for the Larks, including a two-run single in the four-run bottom of the second inning. The Larks had two four-run frames, also scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to ice the win. Schaffitzel finished 1-for-3 with three walks.

Noah Fisher went 2-for-4 in the win with a run and RBI. Myles Harris, who plays collegiately at Boise State, had two RBIs after entering the game in the fifth inning.

The Flickertails were paced by Jared Wegner’s 2-for-4 game at the plate. Wegner plays at D-I Creighton.

Tonight at 7:05 p.m., the Bismarck Bull Moose make their Northwoods League debut, while the Larks play for the third day in a row. The Flickertails get the day off.

Bismarck Larks 9, Mandan Flickertails 0

Mandan;000;000;000;--;0;7;4

Bismarck;040;040;10x;--;9;6;0

Seth Brewer, Yassir Kahook (5), Zach Reeder (8) and Tanner Froehlich. Nick Hill, Mason Philley (5), Lucas Reid (5), Clark Candiotti (7) and Adam Dapkewicz. W—Kahook. L—Hill.

Highlights: Mandan – Damone Hill 1-2 BB; Jared Wegner 2-4; Jack Krause 1-3; Jeffrey Elkins 1-3; Jackson Loftin 1-2; Noah Matousek 1-4; Hill 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 1 SO; Candiotti 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Larks – Wyatt Ulrich 0-2 R, BB; Schaffitzel 1-3 4 RBI, 3 BB; Woosley 1-5 R; Froehlich 0-3 2 R; Connor Henriques 1-4 3 R, RBI, BB; Fisher 2-4 R, RBI; Brewer 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO; Kahook 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Reeder 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Records: Bismarck Larks 2-0; Mandan Flickertails 0-2.

