Brewer pitches Larks to win in home finale

Maybe even better news for the Larks, the Pierre, S.D., product plans to return next summer.

"You always look back at things you maybe wish you would've done better, but overall I'm happy with how the season went," Sarringar said. "We have a great group of guys here. It was a lot of fun to play with these guys this summer. Of course we would've liked to win a few more games, but this is a great league, a lot of talent. It's not easy to win, but we had a lot of positive moments throughout the season and hopefully we can have a few more in the last couple of games."

Scoreless after two innings, the Larks got one in the third and two in the fourth.

Cole Roberts singled with one down in the third and stole second. Brant Schaffitzel singled Roberts home for the first run of the game.

Ethan Kleinheider, hitting ninth in the order, delivered a two-out, two-run double to right in the bottom of the fourth to score Sarringar and Jarrett Bickel as the Larks jumped ahead 3-0.

"Ethan probably hasn't had the summer he was hoping for, but the kid's a good ballplayer," Flynt said. "He's had some really big hits for us the last couple of nights against some good pitchers."