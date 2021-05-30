Brewer looking forward to another summer with the Larks

Seth Brewer is from South Dakota, goes to college there, but in many ways Bismarck feels like home.
Brewer, an all-conference pitcher at D-II Northern State, is back in the Capital City and that's fine by him.
Brewer, who played two seasons of baseball at Bismarck State College and another for the Larks last summer, is back for his second season in the Northwoods League.
"I've lived here basically for parts of the last four years. I really enjoy it," the Rapid City native said. "I feel like I know Bismarck like the back of my hand."
After last summer's Bismarck-contained Northwoods League campaign, Brewer and his teammates will get the full wood-bat, summer league treatment this season -- 72 games in 75 days. The Larks open the season Monday night against Willmar at Municipal Ballpark.
"I'm excited to see how the travel is. See other team's stadiums and the long bus rides with your teammates," Brewer said. "That's where you make your memories."
Brewer parlayed his strong work in the Bismarck NWL pod last summer into a stellar season this spring for the Northern State Wolves in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The hard-throwing right-hander went 4-0 in 41 1/3 innings for the Larks in 2020, allowing just 34 hits, while striking out 49.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was even better during the college season for the Wolves. He earned All-NSIC honors after leading NSU in virtually every pitching category, including wins (6-1), innings (60 2/3), earned run average (2.97) and strikeouts (82).
"Playing in the Northwoods League, you're seeing a lot of good players. Having that experience going into the college season definitely helped me," Brewer said.
Larks' manager Will Flynt has been high on Brewer from the start, calling him a pro prospect. But despite having fastball up to 93 miles per hour, Brewer is yet to hear from any major league teams in advance of next month's draft. He'll head back to Aberdeen in the fall to use the additional "COVID year" granted all athletes by the NCAA.
Brewer is looking forward to another summer working with Flynt, a former pro pitcher of more than two decades. He does not have a firm innings limit. Instead, he and his head coach at Northern State -- LaMoure, N.D., native Dean Berry -- are looking for another strong summer of development.
"Will's a great coach. He really knows what he's talking about when it comes to pitching," Brewer said. "He's really good at communicating and sharing all the knowledge he has."
Brewer is living with Alicia and Tom Uhde this summer and will be joined by Northern State teammates Brian Baker, a pitcher, and catcher Spencer Sarringar.
The Larks play their first four games at home, followed by a six-game road trip to La Crosse (Wisc.), Rochester and Mankato, with two games in each city.
"It's going to be fun. Will brought a lot of guys back from last season. We have a really good team and a good bunch of guys to hang out with," Brewer said. "We're looking forward to getting started."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com