Brewer looking forward to another summer with the Larks

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was even better during the college season for the Wolves. He earned All-NSIC honors after leading NSU in virtually every pitching category, including wins (6-1), innings (60 2/3), earned run average (2.97) and strikeouts (82).

"Playing in the Northwoods League, you're seeing a lot of good players. Having that experience going into the college season definitely helped me," Brewer said.

Larks' manager Will Flynt has been high on Brewer from the start, calling him a pro prospect. But despite having fastball up to 93 miles per hour, Brewer is yet to hear from any major league teams in advance of next month's draft. He'll head back to Aberdeen in the fall to use the additional "COVID year" granted all athletes by the NCAA.

Brewer is looking forward to another summer working with Flynt, a former pro pitcher of more than two decades. He does not have a firm innings limit. Instead, he and his head coach at Northern State -- LaMoure, N.D., native Dean Berry -- are looking for another strong summer of development.

"Will's a great coach. He really knows what he's talking about when it comes to pitching," Brewer said. "He's really good at communicating and sharing all the knowledge he has."