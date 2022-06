Seth Brewer allowed one hit on three hits over five innings as the Bismarck Larks won their Northwoods League season opener 2-1 over Rochester on Wednesday at Municipal Ballpark.

Brewer struck out nine in picking up the win.

Three relievers combined with Brewer to limit the Honkers to one run on four hits, walking three and striking out 15 Honkers.

Joseph Kalafut had two hits and the Larks scored twice in the top of the fifth inning.

The teams square off again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

