Bismarck to host three Northwoods League teams this season, under plan unveiled Tuesday

“Everyone is pumped. They’re all excited to get here and make sure it happens,” Bollinger said. “We’ve had a ton of guys apply. We still have a couple rosters to fill.”

Bollinger asked local fans to share their allegiance and welcome the two extra teams.

“While we are all Larks fans, this season we encourage you to accept all three as our hometown teams,” Bollinger said. “Let’s have fun with this, pick your favorites and support these guys.”

Local hotels will house the visiting teams all summer and restaurants will supply each player three meals a day.

Bollinger laid out the Larks Smart Start plans for a season of uncertainty due to the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic.

The protocols currently in place will allow for baseball with a lot fewer chicks in the nest. Having sold out the majority of last season’s games at the 1,900-seat park, attendance this year will be based on ND Smart Restart guidance from the state.

Bollinger emphasized that plans could change during the season if there is a surge in local coronavirus cases, which would prompt the state to re-institute tighter gathering guidelines.